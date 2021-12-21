After a surge of donations, Walla Walla-based Silver Cloud Sanctuary has exceeded its fundraising goals to pay for the veterinary bills of dozens of sickly cats from a Tri-Cities shelter accused of neglecting animals.
Known for taking in high-need animals that often require the most care and medical treatment, Silver Cloud Sanctuary accepted nearly 50 cats from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter after that organization was raided by Pasco police on Nov. 11.
Although two of the cats died not long after due to severe illness, the remaining animals quadrupled the sanctuary’s veterinary bills, prompting founder and Director Cathy Fout to turn to GoFundMe to cover costs.
Fout issued a fundraising goal of $8,000 to pay for medical procedures for 47 cats and kittens seized from the Tri-Cities shelter, as well as to help cover expensive surgeries and treatments for animals already in their care.
As of Friday, Nov. 17, the sanctuary had raised over $10,000 from nearly 125 donors.
“Our entire team is just feeling this huge sense of gratitude,” Fout said in an interview. “The community stepped up way above anything we could have hoped for.”
Now able to pay off immediate veterinary needs for cats in her care, additional funds raised will help the sanctuary pay for spay and neuter surgeries, microchips, testing for certain diseases and vaccinations, Fout said.
“It will literally get the bulk of these cats ready for adoption,” she said.
Any donations left over after these procedures will be put on credit with Kennedy Veterinary Service in Milton-Freewater for future medical needs, Fout said.
Due to delays in getting the cats in to be spayed or neutered, cats rescued from the Tri-Cities likely won’t be available for adoption until January. However, Fout said, she hopes to find forever homes before Christmas for seven cats currently available.
Volunteers to help work with cats currently up for adoption are still needed, as are foster homes, Fout said. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating or people who want more information about adoptions can contact Silver Cloud Sanctuary at 360-393-7026.
