The Valley Giving Guide, the latest version of an annual collation of charities and community groups organized by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, raised over $2.5 million in December 2021 for 131 different nonprofits.
The guide brought together on one website over a hundred nonprofits that support various aspects of the community, whether for hunger, housing and basic needs, education, or other social services, providing a one-stop-shop for charitable giving across myriad purposes.
The event ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 and was a great success for area nonprofits, said grants manager Greer Buchanan.
“I literally watched the timer go down at midnight on Friday,” Buchanan said. “We’re really proud. And humble. It’s just humbling to see the generosity.”
Over the course of December, the guide received over 3,600 unique donations, the majority of which were under $100, Buchanan said.
The Walla Walla YWCA, Blue Mountain Land Trust, Blue Mountain Action Council, Athena’s Gem Inc. and the Christian Aid Center received the most donations, each raising over $100,000.
The event is in its fourth year, though it has frequently changed form, Buchanan said. The first two years were an in-person alternative gift fair, providing a place for locals to support local charities during the holiday season.
Due to the pandemic, the community foundation joined a statewide event called the Charitable Giving Guide, similarly organized to this year’s event.
Around $4.3 million was raised during that 2020 event to support around 150 local nonprofits, 100% of which was matched by sponsors, primarily Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Buchanan said.
This year, the Blue Mountain Community Foundation chose to host its own event, creating its own site for the Valley Giving Guide.
The community foundation paid for marketing and covered all technology and processing fees, Buchanan said.
The foundation also offered cash prizes for charities, including for those that received the most unique donations and one random “Golden Ticket” prize, to supplement donations.
These prizes were paid for by the guide’s sponsors, Buchanan said, including the Cape Flattery Foundation, Wildhorse Foundation, Coffey Communications, Columbia Rural Electric Association, Innovia Foundation, Foundry Vineyards, Patricia Benton and the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
All remaining sponsorship funds will be used to partially match donations made to giving guide nonprofits, estimated to be around 10% of donations received, Buchanan said.
