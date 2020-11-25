By Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
United Way of the Blue Mountains wants to hand out some money.
The organization will soon receive money from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to help fill basic needs in the area.
The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, meant to be dispersed to people with non-disaster-related emergencies.
The money — $320 million nationwide — is going to organizations in communities across the country dedicated to providing supportive services to people with economic emergencies, including hungry and homeless populations.
Under federal rules, the funding can be used for a broad range of services, including mass shelter and feeding, food pantries and food banks, utility bills to prevent loss of services, rent or mortgage payment to prevent evictions or foreclosures, and transition assistance from shelters to stable living conditions.
Walla Walla County will receive $25,423, which will be distributed to local service agencies in the area, said Christy Lieuallen, executive director of the Walla Walla-based United Way.
Under the terms of the grant, to be recipient agencies must fit certain criteria and be ready to use the funding for food — served meals or groceries/food boxes — lodging in a mass shelter or hotel; one-month rent or mortgage payments, Lieuallen said.
Completed applications must be submitted to christy@uwbluemt.org or completed online at uwbluemt.org/EFSP no later than 5 p.m., Dec. 10.