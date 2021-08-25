United Way of the Blue Mountains brings together community resources to focus on key problems and issues families face and invests in solutions to those problems, said Monica Boyle in a UWBM release.
Those partnerships connect the community to ensure people find the help they need, she said.
The funding helps families achieve stability and educational opportunities, through disaster recovery while addressing social, economic, educational and racial inequities that have become clear during the recent pandemic, Boyle said.
UWBM allocated fall 2020 and spring 2021 grants with the largest awards going to:
- Blue Mountain Region Long Term Recovery Group Flood Recovery, $99,216;
- Emergency Food & Shelter Program Support food and shelter needs in Umatilla County, $81,673;
- Emergency Food & Shelter Program Support food and shelter needs in Walla Walla County, $69,041;
- Youth for Christ Blue Mountain Campus Life, $20,000;
- And FGP-SCP Program of Community Counseling Solutions FGP-SCP Program, Salvation Army Pendleton Supporting Basic Needs, $15,000 each.
Grants also were awarded to:
- SMART Reading Programs in Umatilla and Morrow Counties, $5,000;
- Pantry Shelf of Walla Walla Delivery boxes for home-bound clients, $3,554;
- Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding Adaptive Riding, Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County Emergency Services, $2,500;
- Pacific Little League So Kids Can Play 2020 challenger and (new) middle school baseball for 13-15 year olds, $2,500;
- Trilogy Recovery Community Youth Support Services, $2,500;
- Walla Walla YMCA Summer Enrichment Program — Athena (Umatilla County), $2,500;
- Walla Walla Symphony Society SPARK! Composition Course, $2,500;
- Blue Mountain Action Council Financial Empowerment, for recovery, stability and sustainability, $2,000;
- Children's Home Society of Washington, $2,000;
- Walla Walla Triple Point, $2,000;
- Mt. Emily Safe Center Child Abuse Assessments, $2,000;
- Plus Delta After School Studios, dba, The Club After school program, $2,000;
- Camp Fire Walla Walla, $1,929;
- Trilogy Recovery Community Youth Support Services, $1,857;
- Junior Achievement of Washington, Southeastern Region Work Readiness & Entrepreneurship Programs in Walla Walla Valley, $1,843;
- Common Roots Housing Trust Common Roots Housing Trust, $1,786;
- Junior Achievement of Washington, Southeastern Region John Sager Middle School for career speaker and It's My Business, $1,700;
- Plus Delta After School Studios, dba, The Club Junior High and High School Activity Nights, $1,643;
- Walla Walla Community Hospice Youth grief group, $1,500;
- Walla Walla Music Organization, Summer Class for Teens, $1,429;
- Walla Walla Clinic Early Life Speech and Language of Walla Walla – clinic operation, $1,429;
- Friends of Children of Walla Walla Friends Telementoring Program, $1,158;
- Better Together of Walla Walla New Start Initiative, $1,000;
- Blue Mountain Action Council Asset Building and Financial Management Training, $1,000;
- Children's Home Society of Washington, $1,000;
- Walla Walla The Family Navigator Program, $1,000;
- Friends of Children of Walla Walla Telementoring Program, $1,000;
- Longmire Ranch, $1,000;
- Shelter from the Storm Financial Empowerment Program, $883;
- Power House Theatre Walla Walla, Inc. Ray Li Student Performances, $857;
- Blue Mountain Industries Individual Supported Employment $815.