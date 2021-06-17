Trilogy Recovery Community in Walla Walla hires new leader

The Trilogy Recovery Community has hired Gina Clarke as its new executive director.
Clarke, who will be moving to Walla Walla later this summer, was a marketing director at DeVry University, fitness studio owner and adjunct faculty member at the University of Houston’s College of Technology, Clarke was also a mentor for the Select Center for Economic Opportunity in Houston, which has a focus helping people with challenges become independent, employed and reintegrated into their community.
Trilogy board president Matthew McKern said Clarke will be steering the organization’s direction into a new phase as in-person group meetings return and the nonprofit agency expands counseling and peer support.
Efforts to educate and engage the community will increase as Trilogy continues to work with people grappling with substance-use disorder recovery, McKern said.
The organization will be announcing a new program director position and near-term plans for moving forward.