Lisa Phillips doesn’t try to hide how close she is to breaking.
The single parent of five is facilitating education for four of her children; less than three weeks into the school year, things are already hard.
“One kid is doing online kindergarten and it is more work for me than for him to do the work,” she said.
“I’m not educated enough to know if it is even benefiting him. Back when we all had school, you knew the teacher knew what they were doing.”
Now her children’s teachers are not as available as Phillips needs, and none of her regular tasks have gone away just because COVID-19 has turned her house into a school, she said.
“I have to clean, I have to cook … school was child care. It is really, really difficult now, to say the least.”
Phillips had been planning to go to work again when the coronavirus turned life upside down. Even now, she would use child care for some of the day if she could afford it and knew where to find it, she said.
“At this point I am desperate for a break. I feel overwhelmed with responsibilities.”
That’s the theme Jacqueline Lonning heard again and again at a series of virtual community roundtables in August. Parents need help in just about every way imaginable, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of local child care.
The four discussions, which Lonning facilitated on behalf of the Educational Attainment Alliance, gave people in half a dozen communities a place to speak up.
The alliance is a collaboration between Community Council and United of Way of the Blue Mountains, created to improve education in the Walla Walla Valley.
One way of doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic is to bring community experts to the table to start identifying the needs of families and a path to solutions, Lonning said last month.
What she and her project partners confirmed was that child care is limited in the Walla Walla Valley, but agencies, school districts, nonprofits and individuals are knitting together a network of care as fast as possible.
“This is immediate. There is a sense of urgency,” Lonning said.
The situation varies by town and state. Some spots, such as Waitsburg and Touchet, had no licensed child care providers as of last month, and Dayton was down to one. Milton-Freewater is also low, Lonning said, and mostly available for very young children.
When already slim pickings crashed into closed school buildings, a lot of parents have been thrown into making impossible choices between keeping a job and succeeding as a home-based teacher’s aide, she added.
“What other options are there? I want to be really careful we don’t shame parents. This is not a new problem, this is old. But this has been highlighted and exacerbated by this pandemic.”
As the community development block grant coordinator, Jennifer Beckmeyer represented the city of Walla Walla at one of those virtual conversations, speaking of how the city is aiding child care businesses with grant funds, as well as a neighborhood engagement program.
That program connects neighbors to help, among other things, create an unlicensed, informal babysitting system with each other,
Beckmeyer discussed how businesses can support employees in the issue, explaining the city is partnering with the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce to examine the current situation.
In the meantime, Beckmeyer is living it.
The reality of sacrifice
Two days a week, Beckmeyer works from home so she can also help her third-grader with school work.
The mom of two sons said she knows she is one of the lucky ones: She has a husband to share the load and she’s able to hire someone to come over and help manage the household a few hours a week.
But Beckmeyer is still expected to process her normal 8 a.m.-5 p.m. workload for her job on the days she works where she lives, while chasing a 2 year-old and getting Nico, 8, set up, logged in and on track.
Keeping him engaged means checking on Nico every 20 minutes or so, Beckmeyer said.
“I don’t know how parents who have kindergartners and first-graders who can’t sit in front of the screen can do it.”
Beckmeyer knows not everyone has a home big enough to house all the action.
“I know people with five or six kids who are literally trying to close in their patios for space. I know families who are all at the kitchen table, or use those privacy boards to divide their kids,” she said.
COVID-19 didn’t break the local child care system, Beckmeyer added, but was the match to the powder keg.
The explosion shredded the curtains shrouding a cobbled care system that demands large chunks of family income, has long waiting lists for both self-paid and subsidized care, and poor support for providers.
Add to that the absence of in-person school and families are rudderless right now, Beckmeyer said.
“I honestly feel like you have to make a choice, to get the child care you need and hope nothing bad happens. Or are you going to sacrifice whatever you needed that child care for — like going to work or to just go to the store? Yes, I know the risk is real and (the virus) is dangerous, but I still need that child care.”
Precarious before the pandemic
This week, the national nonprofit organization, “Child Care Aware of America,” dropped its state-by-state look at COVID-19’s impact on child care access, affordability and quality.
Among the report’s findings for Washington state was that the number of licensed child care providers decreased from 4,868 at the beginning of the year to 4,144 in July.
In the same time period, the available slots for care dropped by about 28,000.
Costs for providers shot up as the need to purchase personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies rose.
Providers — who already don’t have much of a profit margin — also suffered when parents withdrew their children from child care businesses, regional Child Care Aware officials said.
Those businesses were left with the same rent to pay and the same paychecks to issue, they noted.
Eiledon McClellan, program director for Walla Walla Valley Early Learning Coalition, partners with Child Care Aware of Eastern Washington to promote awareness of early education opportunities and importance, and keep an ear to the ground for a community’s needs in childcare.
Child Care Aware supports providers in understanding curriculum, health and safety standards and educational requirements, McClellan said.
There are basically two kinds of child care here and elsewhere, she explained.
“The most common is informal — grandma is watching the baby or the neighbor down the street is. Only about 30% of kids are enrolled in licensed child care.”
The number is that low due to two factors: availability and cost, McClellen said.
“In the Walla Walla area right now, child care is costing about 15-20% of a family’s income.”
Federal guidelines call for parents to spend no more than 7% of child care, she added,
“I don’t know where in the U.S. you can find that.”
While some low-income families can get subsidized child care, there is still a copay. That amount rises with income level and can get high enough to move out of sight for parents, McClellan said.
“And the massive middle section is getting the least amount of help. There’s no subsidy but also they can’t pay the costs out of pocket. The coalition is trying to find a solution to help families in that doughnut.”
This situation has existed for a long time, but the good news is the pandemic is shedding a brighter light on the topic, she said.
Her organization is getting more calls with the new school year, which pre-pandemic equaled “free” child care for school-age kids.
“A parent reached out to me. Their child was supposed to start kindergarten and they were asking ‘Who can take my child, who can help with distance learning?’ Because they are working, they can’t do their job and help their child with school at the same time, McClellan said, adding that one mom of a child with developmental disabilities had no choice but to quit her job in such a situation, McClellan recalled.
There is plenty to be worried about over child care in the Walla Walla Valley, said YMCA Executive Director Karen Hedine.
But there are shining spots, as well.
Take the fact there are 11 licensed child care centers and 27 licensed family homes, Hedine said.
“Then there’s an untold number of family friends and neighbors … now we are seeing neighborhood pods, who have maybe hired a tutor.”
The YMCA joined other providers in mid-summer to look at what child care is available and what can be done to expand that capacity, Hedine said.
Sad statistics
Their findings were grim in many cases. Even before the pandemic, Washington state, as a whole, seriously lacked child care capacity.
According to the group’s report, “And How Are The Children,” 49% of the state’s parents found it hard to find, retain and pay for child care.
Other data included:
- 27% of parents quit their job or left school or training over lack of child care.
- 9% were fired over child care problems.
- 27% went from full-time to part-time employment or school because of lack of daycare.
Child care is expensive everywhere and this Valley is no exception, Hedine said.
Monthly care for preschoolers runs about $870 a month, toddlers about $1,000 and infants about $1,200, she said.
Washington is one of 33 states where infant care is more expensive than college, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Within the state’s education budget, 50% goes to K-12 schooling, while 1% is directed to child care.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children estimated that 50% of child care businesses could not survive a two-week forced closure. To get a replacement up and running takes capital and a lot of time, Hedine said.
By mid-summer local care providers predicted school would have to be home-based again this fall, she added.
“We started to reach out to the state and the state said ‘We can give you emergency licenses.’ That’s great, but here’s the challenge — those can take weeks to months to get, and at tremendous costs. This is an issue today, right now.”
State officials did allow the YMCA to start a “seasonal program,” and the organization converted gym space, left unused by safety restrictions, into headquarters for classes and activities for pods of children.
But a seasonal program, per se, does not qualify for state subsidies, so the YMCA began writing scholarships to financially open the doors to more families, Hedine said.
For many parents, school is safe child care that allows them to support their families. It’s also tax-funded, meaning people see it as free, she pointed out.
“School is free, child care is fee,” Hedine said, using a slogan often quoted among those in the industry.
There are about 4,600 kids of child care age in this area, and there were 1,100 care slots — not nearly enough when children cannot be in school buildings. And with health precautions, the number is lower as providers keep kids physically distant.
At the YMCA the gyms in use can hold just 46 school children, as they are grouped in cohorts that do everything together and don’t mix with the other cohorts.
Hedine said she offers a “buffet” of options. Parents can choose mornings-only for the school day, afternoons for the activities period, or the whole day.
Educators affiliated with Walla Walla Public Schools are on-site to help students, and the Y staff takes care of activities, snacks, breaks and bathroom breaks.
Hedine said staff works closely with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to keep things as safe as possible; each child has a bin of belongings for only his or her use, temperatures are taken, surfaces are cleaned hourly, hand sanitizer is dispensed and nights are deep-clean times.
Staff is also ready to do contact tracing, she said.
“We are monitoring constantly, all the providers are doing this,” Hedine said.
The facility’s main gym is still unused for now, and Hedine is encouraging the state to consider expansion of the program. The YMCA is also working with nearby communities to fill child care gaps.
There’s space for more children in the Milton-Freewater program, but in Waitsburg, Hedine is unable to find staff to make use of space offered by a church there, she said.
As important as it is to help carry families through this pandemic, Hedine says it is equally vital to support the workers making it happen in every center and home.
“Our child care providers who are stepping in, many of them are making minimal wage and we want to give them a livable wage, including sick leave and paid time off. We’ve tried to be thoughtful about that.”
Her team is also aware that asking private providers to expand their capacity for more kids comes with costs that then have to be passed on to families. As well, what happens when extra staff is hired, then everyone goes back to school, Hedine queried.
The YMCA can find other ways to use those employees, but small centers not so much, she said.
The Child Care Aware report echoed the same, noting that quality of care can suffer when child care providers have to focus on ways to stay in business.
Hedine agreed with others in describing the local child care situation as broken, but the pandemic is bringing the glue, too.
Network of care
Part of that is money from community folks who have stepped up to write checks, or government agencies funneling money to the issue.
There are local organizations raising a hand to each take a part, too. Take Camp Fire Walla Walla, which has contracted with Walla Walla Public Schools to care for children of the district’s staff.
Children’s Home Society of Washington offers early learning opportunities for families, both center-based and home-visit options. Currently the agency is prioritizing care for kids of essential workers, teen parents and foster parents, spokeswoman Kristen Conte said.
There are places like The Ark Day School, a preschool based at Blue Mountain Community Church, which is also hosting “Study Spot,” a safe place for middle schoolers to do their distance learning.
Six months after Angel Camacho moved her private child care business into a building on Wellington Avenue, COVID-19 hit.
With a license to serve 30 children and a staff of seven, “Little Angels Bio-Dome Daycare & Pre-School” was ready for the next step after Camacho spent 18 years of running the business in her home, caring for children from 16 months old to kindergarten.
Watching families pull their children from Little Angels out of caution over the virus created a scary situation, Camacho recalled.
She’s not running a nonprofit, meaning there are no subsidies for families and few grants for which to apply.
But good things also happened. For starters, it turned out alumnus families were searching for safe care for their school-aged children, and asked Camacho to make space for them. That brought in nine more paid spots, at $750 a month per student, allowing Camacho to open her second-story space, hire a certified teacher and an assistant.
Her sons joined the business to help out, one as the center’s cook and the other helping in the new classroom area. Parents made connections to resources, such as fresh produce for feeding youngsters.
When one student tested positive for the coronavirus, everyone worked together to quarantine until the test proved to be negative.
“We’d prepared for it, we had a plan,” Camacho said.
“It all came out OK.”
Little Angels has a waiting list now, but she doesn’t hesitate to refer parents to the network of caregivers that’s been woven together through this crisis, Camacho said.
“It’s the most amazing feeling to see in this worst time what the potential can be.”