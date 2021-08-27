When Kathy Covey drives out of town in a large RV next Tuesday, she’ll be headed to adventure while saying goodbye to a long love affair with the Walla Walla area.
Covey is retiring Friday, Aug. 27, from a four-decade career with Blue Mountain Action Council — the past seven as chief executive officer — and 43 years of serving this community in social work.
This new phase of Covey’s life will launch with a cross-country trip that starts in her hometown of Port Townsend, Washington, and stops in Savannah, Georgia.
For the time being.
Covey and her husband sold their home and moved into the RV a year ago, a signal to her board of directors that a change was coming, she said.
Change has never scared Covey. In her leadership capacity, she led capital campaigns that brought into being The Hub teen center and BMAC’s newly-owned and permanent building on Second Avenue.
That address change came in April 2020, about 14 months after the $3.7 million project got fully started and just as COVID-19 was charging into the Walla Walla Valley.
The nonprofit organization offers a long list of services, including housing assistance, adult literacy tutoring, food and employment help, support for veterans and neighborhood outreach.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Covey took the social services agency through both uncertainty and growth without veering from BMAC’s mission.
She’s known since high school that her career field would be social services. Her father, Floyd Richmond, brought his family to Walla Walla when he was hired to head Children’s Home Society here. Her mother, Carole Richmond, worked for Walla Walla Public Schools. Both her parents showed her people are important, Covey said.
At Walla Walla High school, Covey was deeply influenced by psychology teacher Tom Barbour. When she got to Eastern Washington University, other teachers did the same, she said.
In 1978, BMAC’s leadership recruited the new college graduate to run the youth employment program.
Helping teens get paid work was eye opening, Covey recalled.
“The first paychecks I delivered were to twins in a very large family," she said. "I asked them what they were going to do with the money and they talked about helping the family by buying school clothes for everyone. That stuck with me forever.”
From then on, Covey was highly aware of how small investments in lives can ripple outward and change situations for families and their towns, one touch at a time.
Covey left BMAC in 1988 to lead the Community Alcohol and Drug Abuse Center until 1992, when she returned to be the director of BMAC’s job training program.
In 2014 the board asked her to take the helm of the whole ship with the retirement of executive director Steve Moss.
Social issues have changed over 43 years, Covey said, noting upon taking the position she had to address a “real lack of awareness” of how racial suppression and oppression intersect with poverty.
“I had to look seriously more strategically at our delivery of services, our equity and inclusion.”
Homelessness in particular has become a much more visible challenge here over the last decade, as has its twin, lack of affordable housing. Funding to get youth into the workforce has shifted to a focus on older teens and high school dropout rates.
COVID-19 has thickly underscored all social issues, she added.
But Covey and her staff have kept on keeping on, building out programs to meet modern needs. The CEO expanded leadership roles and expectations and worked to deepen community partnerships that allowed BMAC to serve more people.
The list of ways and places Covey has worked to help lift people up would fill a book. In the past six weeks alone BMAC has facilitated federal payments equaling about $1 million to local landlords to help mitigate pandemic rent loss.
“And we have more coming, millions, to administer over the next several months or year,” she said.
“And we think our biggest challenge will be outreach to families that are not aware they can get help.”
That work, though, is left to the agency’s incoming CEO Cate Daniels — Covey is out of here.
With the death earlier this year of her younger brother and her baby sister in 2017, plus her mom and dad before that, Covey considered how she wants to live now.
It’s time to grab the moment, she said, ticking off a list of places she wants to visit with her husband, Clark Covey.
“We will see as many of the 50 states as we can over a couple of years, then find a place in the Northwest for summer and in the Southwest in winter,” Kathy Covey said.
“Like the snowbirds do, I guess.”
She’s not leaving without some regret and feeling cheated by the virus, however.
“At the beginning of this end, I was supposed to be getting us in the building and celebrating our first permanent home,” she said.
“It is quite strange to think I never got to open it up to the public and celebrate.”
The hope is that travel will help erase such disappointment and keep her too busy to miss the work.
Those who know her, though, are not as sure.
"A lot of people tell me ‘I bet you’re back here in a few months. Or you end up someplace and want to do volunteer work,’” Covey recounted.
Maybe, she conceded.
“But I think we have enough planned to see and do, experiencing new things. We’re ready for the change.”