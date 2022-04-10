It’s official, the Walla Walla County commissioners signed a proclamation declaring that April be recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month, said Kalyn Saldana, volunteer coordinator for the Walla Walla Child Advocates program.
Walla Walla is participating in the national Pinwheels for Prevention initiative that began in 2008 to bring about change in the ways people think about and actively work to prevent child abuse and neglect, reported Whitman College intern McKenna Nading.
“The pinwheels symbolize childhood, as the wheels connote a sense of playfulness and joy, feelings every child should experience. Each pinwheel placed on the Walla Walla County Courthouse lawn represents a local child in our dependency system,” Nading said.
“Our program supports children in foster care by advocating for the child’s best interest and submitting recommendations to the court based on information we’ve gathered independently. We hold trainings for child advocates quarterly, with our next trainings taking place April 11, July 11 and Sept. 12,” Saldana said.
The nationally recognized Child Abuse Prevention Month raises awareness and inspires resilience in communal efforts to combat the ongoing and pressing issue of child abuse and neglect, Nading reported.
Nading said, “during the COVID-19 pandemic specifically, rates of reported abuse and neglect declined in most communities across the US. However, this does not mean there was a true decrease in cases — quite the opposite.
"This drop is likely because children came in less contact with mandated reporters due to online schooling and social distancing, allowing many cases to go unnoticed. According to American Society for the Positive Care of Children, annual estimates show child-abuse reports involved around 7.9 million children.”
The volunteer-based Walla Walla Child Advocates program’s volunteer child advocates support local children in foster care by advocating for the child’s best interest by providing the court with independent, objective, fact-based recommendations specific to the children to whom they are appointed.
To get involved, contact Walla Walla Child Advocates at CASAinfo@co.walla-walla.wa.us or 509-524-2809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.