Providence St. Mary Foundation has chosen a new leader. Lacey Rowberg will be the next Chief Philanthropy Officer for the foundation, stepping into the role previously occupied by Lindsey Oldridge, who left to become the development officer for Providence healthcare system’s "Institute for Human Caring."
Rowberg, a Walla Walla High School graduate and Washington State University alumni, is certified in fundraising administration. She comes to Walla Walla from Portland, where she has been director of development for Portland Opera Association.
Rowberg started her career in philanthropy for the Walla Walla Symphony and is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and Northwest Planned Giving Roundtable.
She will begin as the Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Providence St. Mary Foundation in December, officials said.
