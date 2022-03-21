Nearly 100 pets were vaccinated against potentially life-threatening diseases and many were microchipped during a Saturday, March 19, event hosted by the Blue Mountain Humane Society.
Vaccinations and microchips were provided free of charge at Saturday’s event, and pet owners in the Walla Walla area were given the opportunity to license their dogs, as required by local ordinance, for a small fee.
Zeus, Myra Urincho’s 2-year-old pit bull mix, received a rabies and DAPPv vaccination and was microchipped during Saturday’s event.
“When you take your dog to the vet, it’s pretty expensive,” Urincho said. “We barely go to the doctor as humans, so to take your dog for things like that can be pretty tough. The fact that they offered this was great.”
Registration for the vaccination event filled up less than a day after opening, said Blue Mountain Humane Society Communications Manager Anelecia Burns in a brief interview Sunday, March 20.
Mass vaccination events not only help to keep household pets healthy, but can prevent the spread of disease among stray cats and dogs through herd immunity, she added.
“There is a lot of need in our community,” Burns said. “Many people don’t have the income or access to get their pets vaccinated.”
The process was well organized, Urincho said. However, Zeus wasn’t particularly pleased about getting his shots.
“My dog is very spoiled,” Urincho joked. “Just like a kid that gets a shot and wants attention all day, that was my dog. He wanted to be right next to us.”
The event was made possible through partnerships with Petco’s charitable foundation, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and students from the Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Petco Love foundation provided funding for canine DAPPv (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus) and feline HCP (feline herpes, calici and panleukopenia) vaccinations. The funding came as part of that organization’s nationwide push to vaccinate a million pets for free, according to a press release.
“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President, in a statement. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life.”
The ASPCA separately paid for rabies vaccinations, which are required for dogs to be licensed.
Microchips, which can be scanned, contain a registration number and can be used to locate pet owners, were provided by WSU, Burns said.
“They had microchips sitting there for their students to practice, and they decided to donate to this cause,” she said. “That was an awesome benefit — if a pet shows up at the shelter, and they are microchipped, the first thing any shelter will do is check that microchip.”
Saturday’s appointments quickly filling up underscored the need in the community for more events like this, Burns said. While dates haven’t been finalized, the Blue Mountain Humane Society expects to offer similar services in June and September, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.