As bitter cold weather descends on the Walla Walla Valley, the Wesley United Methodist Church in Milton-Freewater is opening its doors to the unhoused during the coldest days, starting Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m.
A volunteer-run operation with limited resources and capacity, the warming shelter opens only on the days of greatest need, said the Rev. Tillie MakePeace. Due to the current extreme cold during both days and nights, the shelter is expected to be open 24/7 during its days of operation.
“We only do it as needed,” MakePeace said. “The last eight years, we’ve only done it twice, this being the third time. We only do it when the weather is horrible — if it’s below freezing during the day and below 20 at night, we are open.”
With temperatures expected to drop as low as the single digits in the coming days, the warming shelter expects to be open through Saturday, she said. However, if the weather warms, the shelter may not remain open, or may only open during the night.
While Walla Walla also has a warming shelter housed in a local church, that organization is the last line of defense of the unsheltered during freezing nights — in Milton-Freewater, MakePeace said, the warming shelter is the first and only option available.
While the church doesn’t have much space to house people — they expect seven people to stay there tonight and only have capacity to lodge about eight — the organization tries to provide a critical service when necessary, she said.
“Jesus would do it if he had the chance,” MakePeace said. “There’s scripture all over that says we’re supposed to pay attention to the less fortunate, and I have a warm bed to go to tonight.”
The shelter has immediate need for volunteers, particularly from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. and in the middle of the day, MakePeace said.
Donations of healthy snacks, canned soup with pop-top lids and other non-perishable food items are also needed, as well as toilet paper, safety razors and disposable combs.
Those wishing to volunteer can contact MakePeace at 541-701-1925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.