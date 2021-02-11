Kim Clark sees adrenaline junkies all day long whenever the Bluewood ski area is open.
The sport attracts people who seek the rush of the race down the mountain, who thrive being “in the moment,” said Clark, general manager of the ski operation.
But when that moment is taken away? For some — and men are especially vulnerable — depression can settle into the void, he said.
“And you can go from there.”
Suicide, he means, a mental health crisis that’s enveloping the entire nation. And Clark is determined to do as much as he can to stop that incoming tide.
In the Walla Walla Valley, the demographic most vulnerable to suicide is men in the 35-64-year age range, said Peggy Needham, coordinator for the behavior health program at the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Men in the middle, so to speak.
People can find that surprising, Needham said, but statistically men in the middle of their lives find it hard to be vulnerable, to say their pain out loud or to make mental health a priority.
And it shows, she said, noting that of the seven suicides in Walla Walla County in 2020, all were men, and the average age was 51.
In 2019, 13 men and one woman died by suicide in the county. The average age was 52, and a firearm was used in 10 of the deaths.
Rising numbers
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Surgeon General — in collaboration with the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention — released a report outlining the actions communities and people can take to reduce the rates of suicide and help improve resilience.
Suicide is one of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S., claiming more than 47,000 lives in 2019 alone, and the rates of suicide have risen more than 30% between 1999-2019, experts said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic hardships and social isolation; the result has been increased mental health concerns for Americans, according to the news release announcing the report.
No one needs to tell that to Needham.
Safe places are gone in the pandemic, support systems have changed or diminished and the human connection is strained in many cases, she said.
“A Zoom meeting is just not the same as being in a room with someone. It’s starting to take its toll on people of all ages.”
That’s showing up in drug use and overdoses, alcohol sales and unhealthy eating, all in an effort to find excitement and positivity when congregating is impossible, Needham said.
“The time to act is now.”
Needham and others haven’t been waiting around for a national call to action, and that’s underlined in the efforts underway around the Walla Walla Valley, including the Reach Out! Walla Walla suicide prevention program.
The idea behind Reach Out! is to use a social network model to talk about suicide, rather than a more clinical approach.
It’s about people talking to each other socially about suicide prevention, to fold the topic into everyday conversations among friends, co-workers, family and neighbors, Needham said.
In 2019, not long before COVID-19 became a household phrase, Needham started checking into how to tackle the local suicide trend in middle-aged men.
Men often don’t have what experts call “mental health literacy,” Needham said.
That’s defined as understanding how to reach and maintain good mental health and an understanding of mental health problems and treatment.
Such literacy includes decreasing social and self-stigma around brain health and putting teeth into efforts to get help.
In simpler wording, many men are not so good at talking about their mental status, feelings of disappointment and failure, fears and sadness, Needham explained.
Some suicide-related factors can hit men harder than women, she said, including illegal drug use, access to guns and lack of access to mental health care. Alcohol, both long-term use and intoxication in the moment, affect critical thinking and impulsivity.
Veterans in their middle years, a population largely male, can carry combat trauma and issues associated with deployment and coming back to civilian life, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gay, bisexual and transgender men can suffer from the considerable social disapproval surrounding sexual orientation. That can contribute to an even higher risk of suicidal behavior and mood disorders among middle-aged men, according to the CDC.
Overall, men get less behavioral health treatment than women, despite that mental and substance-abuse disorders are major risk factors for suicide in men, health experts say.
Other components include relationship problems, illness, disability and loss of a job.
Getting better outcomes
As Needham asked questions about the topic, what began to emerge was proof of a great need to help men develop mental health literacy; if they could push away the stigma and name the problem, they could get help before the only answer to feeling desperately overwhelmed seems to be to stop living, she said.
She soon approached a longtime acquaintance, Cody Maine with the Walla Walla Fire Department.
As a firefighter and paramedic, Maine has responded to countless attempted and completed suicides in his 15-year career, he said in a recent virtual gathering of the Men in Middle group.
“I got tired of seeing the completion of the act, I wanted to see proactive measures.”
He’s no stranger to unnamed despair himself, Maine said.
It is par for the course as the fire department responds to crises like car collisions, house fires and natural disasters.
Seven years ago, though, one incident showed Maine he had not grown immune to human suffering.
A call came in 2013 that took Maine to a baby’s death, a terrible moment for all involved.
The death of children is always hard for his profession, he said.
“They’ve made no life choices that brought about that death, they are innocents. We relate to them as fathers, not as first responders.”
The event continued to haunt Maine. A diagnosis of PTSD in 2014 didn’t surprise him, he said, noting that post-traumatic stress disorder is prevalent and frequently triggered in the emergency response field.
Maine went to the Center for Excellence in Maryland, known for treating firefighters. He was among its first patients and spent 40 days learning how to better deal with job-related trauma.
Because he was raised to hide his pain, “I was destined to become a ‘man in the middle,’” without intervention, he said.
Once home, Maine started taking classes to continue his journey. Needham heard about his work on his mental wellness.
“She approached me about the Men in the Middle group. She wanted diverse experiences from different walks of life, men who were willing to share their experience of redemption and rebirth.”
Anything he could do through sharing his pain, he was willing to do. Vulnerability, Maine likes to say, “is sexy as hell.”
Maine knew his experiences could add to the conversation Needham was seeking to start.
“With men, the stigma is super strong. Most men who use suicide as the last resort? When you are that far gone, there’s no trying to find a number to call. These people have stopped being able to brush their teeth and make themselves a healthy meal.”
The diversity Needham nurtured now includes elected officials, educators, business owners, nonprofit leaders, health providers, social workers and mental health experts, among others.
Through this mix of people, Men in the Middle takes a shoulder-to-shoulder approach to suicide prevention.
Although the pandemic has curtailed the activities planned to reach out to local men, the group meets virtually every month for brainstorming, education and what Maine calls a “long overdue conversation.”
In January’s meeting, members said that through coaching mental wellness literacy, social health in the Walla Walla area is being raised. In normalizing vocabulary around suicidal thoughts, depression and self-medicating, a signal is sent it’s OK to be interested in a person’s mental health.
And then it’s time to listen, noted educator Andrew Sayers.
“Men in the Middle needs to be about training people, not just to say ‘Here are all the resources,’ but to ask the question and not expect a quick answer.”
There are resources a-plenty, Sayers said.
“But we need missionaries willing to do the work. Men in the Middle not only brings the compassion but the action.”
Like at Bluewood, Kim Clark said, and it was simple as plastic ice scrapers and social media postings.
When he was approached in December about handing out bright yellow windshield scrapers bearing the Reach Out logo and hotline, it was an easy yes, Clark recalled.
“Anything we can do.”
An employee took the bundle of scrapers to the parking lot on a snowy day and found takers for all, with many people expressing gratitude, he said.
“The reception was incredible.”
The same happened in January, and Bluewood again posted about the giveaway on its Facebook page.
“One of our ski patrollers said that of all the promotions he’s seen Bluewood involved in, none have struck as much of an accord as this did with him.”
Stories shared by skiers echoed the employee, one former employee saying that as a suicide attempt survivor, he really appreciated the outreach.
Suicide in middle-aged ages guys must become an “in-your-face” topic, Clark said.
“This is large, and we’re going to talk about this. We’re not going to hide.”