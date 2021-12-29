With snow and ice on the roadway, Leah Garcia-Hamby and her two daughters hoped to make a quick dash to the store around noon Tuesday, Dec. 28, when they saw a small orange object on the side of the road.
There, between two snow berms near Eastgate Lions Park, was a young adult male cat, huddled up to try to keep warm out of the freezing wind.
“We saw this little orange snowball between the tire marks,” Garcia-Hamby said . “I touched it, and it hopped away a little bit. It tried hissing at me, but it didn’t get out much more than a little squeak. It was ready to just die.”
She and her daughters, who quickly named the Christmas cat Jesús, ran home to grab a cat carrier, gloves and a towel. They brought some treats too, hoping to coax the scared cat into the container, but it proved unnecessary.
“When we opened up the pet carrier, he just walked right in,” Garcia-Hamby said. “He just seemed to be saying, 'Thank you.'”
The family first tried to bring the cat to the Blue Mountain Humane Society but was told that the organization couldn’t take in feral cats, Garcia-Hamby said.
Jesús had his right ear clipped, a sign that a cat found roaming outside had been previously spayed or neutered, and thus couldn’t be brought in by the Humane Society, she continued.
The Humane Society declined to clarify its policies regarding feral cats Wednesday. This story will be updated if more information is provided.
With a cat at home herself who might not take kindly to the orange interloper, Garcia-Hamby wasn’t certain where to turn to get the cat the care that it needed.
“My mind was racing, but there’s no way I’m letting this cat out in these temperatures,” she recalled thinking.
But with help from City Zoo Pet Center in Walla Walla, she was directed to Cathy Fout, the founder and director of Silver Cloud Cat Sanctuary, which often serves as the last place of refuge for cats with the greatest needs.
Earlier this month, her organization took in dozens of sickly and neglected cats from a scandal-rocked Tri-Cities shelter after it was raided by police.
Within minutes of messaging Fout, Garcia-Hamby received a response. Within the hour, the cat they had rescued was wrapped in a heated blanket and receiving care at the sanctuary.
He received warmed fluids subcutaneously — under the skin — and was bundled up on a warming disc and thermal pad, Fout said.
By Wednesday, the rescue, who had been renamed Tushar — a Sanskrit word for snow, cold or ice — was being taken in for much-needed veterinary care, Fout said. Though Tushar was emaciated and dehydrated, Fout is hopeful that he'll have a full recovery and will be ready for adoption after he receives some additional care.
“I was so relieved and grateful,” Garcia-Hamby said. “And I was really proud of our community for reacting and finding compassion for our animals in Walla Walla.”
