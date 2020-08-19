Not every legal battle needs to end up in court, nor does there need to be a winner and a loser.
Sometimes — more often than most people imagine — compromise through professional mediation can be the bigger victory. And as problems related to closures and other challenges of the pandemic continue, situations that give rise to conflict have increased.
“Sometimes people just need a neutral party,” Donna Maiden said.
Maiden is the executive director at Neutral Ground Dispute Resolution Center in College Place, a nonprofit organization that offers mediation services for multiple scenarios.
Neutral Ground was established in Walla Walla in 1975 by local attorneys Barbara and Dan Clark.
It stayed a local entity until 2013, when Neutral Ground became part of a state network called Resolution Washington.
State legislators mandated in the Court Improvement Act of 1984 that dispute centers be established to ease some of the burden on courts.
The nonprofits get some state funding — Walla Walla County also provides a slice of district court fees to Neutral Ground — to provide alternate ways to settle certain issues. The services are meant to be affordable, local and accessible, according to state law.
And professional, Maiden said, noting her agency’s mediators are trained in family and other specialized mediation.
People can land at the door of the office at SonBridge Community Center for numerous reasons. Sometimes to create a court-mandated parenting plan when parents are divorcing, sometimes when a landlord and tenant can’t agree on an issue.
At other times it is a neighbor-versus-neighbor situation or a small claims case, Maiden said.
Her office provides a safe and private environment to reach a resolution both parties can agree to.
Not everyone has to like every part of it, Maiden said with a smile, but each side can usually abide by the outcome.
Although staff is not there to counsel or provide therapy, clients usually end up feeling better when they can put an issue behind them, she said.
Maiden labels such solutions “durable and doable” because people feel heard and therefore invested themselves in the outcome.
Walla Walla County District Court Judge Kris Hedine said he will refer people to mediation at Neutral Ground for civil cases when the property in dispute is valued at $100,000 or less, or small claims cases of $10,000 or less, and no attorneys are involved.
“I make sure people who have filed those claims have the option of going to mediation. When I was in practice as an attorney … I always felt mediation was a very valuable way to settle things and probably the best way to resolve disputes. It’s a way both of the parties can live with.”
Mediation is always about listening first, then drawing up a map that leads folks out of whatever situation they are stuck in.
Some people, she added, “have a hard time expressing themselves without bristling or being offensive. We help them reframe those feelings, and we try to keep things as plain and simple as possible.”
By the time people get to mediation, they are generally tired and often they’re mad, Maiden said.
“My goal is to make them as comfortable as possible, look at things in a positive way and then be part of an agreement.”
Take parenting plans, when a divorcing mom and dad have to develop a legal custody agreement.
In one recent case, dad lived in one place and mom lived across the country. The idea was that their 6-year-old child was supposed to visit dad for six weeks in the summer, Maiden said.
But COVID-19 had disrupted everything, and mom didn’t want the little one to fly across the nation unattended. The father suggested his co-parent drive the child to him instead, but no motels were initially open, Maiden recalled.
“I worked with them for a long time, and it worked out. Dad offered to pay for half the airline ticket, and they made arrangements for someone to accompany the little girl. It worked out, but it took hours and hours. I offered ideas, but really I was empowering them to make their own decision.”
That’s the real secret, she said.
Paul Shelp helped out Neutral Ground as an interim director a few years back and now leads The Dispute Resolution Center of Tri-Cities.
This pandemic has caused a statewide increase in people needing to renegotiate parenting plans, Shelp said, due to school and at-home work situations.
“Those give rise to new challenges” for parents working together after a divorce, he said.
As well, Shelp has noticed a big increase in landlord-tenant disputes; a state moratorium on evictions doesn’t necessarily decrease the conflicts and disagreements going on, he said.
Washington’s mediators are tasked with staying focused on specific issues, so as to steer people through those narrows and get them back into safe waters, he said.
Sometimes there is reconciliation during that process, but that’s not the end goal, Shelp said.
Agreement reached through dispute resolution is legally binding, Shelp and Maiden said.
Thanks to the forging of a plan by both parties, people rarely choose to return to the court system with their issue, Maiden said.
“We have a 75% success rate, although some people want to go to court anyway. That’s just human nature. It happens, and I understand that.”
Hedine agreed.
“Sometimes people just want it done. They want a judge to make a decision. ‘I just want a judge to hear my case and, hopefully, rule in my favor.’ That’s the attitude we see.”
Such action does nothing to resolve underlying tension or issues, the judge said.
“Mediation has a much better track record because once it happens, it happens … If they both agree to mediate, I’d say it’s 90-95% we’ll not see them again.”