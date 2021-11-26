It’s the time of year for giving thanks, and Linda Stevens has never not been thankful for cats.
Since she was a tiny child growing up on a farm outside of Clyde — the one her grandfather homesteaded in 1900 way up in northern Walla Walla County — Stevens has counted felines as family, whether those be the feral barn cats or the lap nesters.
On this day, she’s added 12-year-old DQ to the mix at her house so he, too, can celebrate the holiday.
A bundle of fluffy stripes and furry foot tufts, the cat on Tuesday wanders the area set up just for kitties in the lower level of Stevens’ home. He’s initially unsure of what to make of the open space dotted with carpeted cat trees, mysterious cardboard caves (known as shipping boxes to humans) lined with blankets and toys to chase.
Stevens has fostered cats for Blue Mountain Humane Society since 2015. Usually that means caring for kittens birthed by mothers in need of homes. The tiny critters stay with her until going onto the adoption floor at the Humane Society at 7 E. George St.
Her volunteer work for the shelter includes trapping feral cats and and cleaning the cages at Petco for the cats placed there in hopes of gaining a new audience and potential adoption.
Her basement where all the foster kitties stay is separated from her own cats and dog by a door to keep everyone where they need to be. The space isn’t anything special, Stevens insists, “but they get to be cats.”
DQ has been living at the Humane Society since early this month. He arrived there after his owner died, said Hannah Granchukoff, shelter operations director for the organization.
At age 12, the cat has been befuddled by his sudden change of address. He’s also undergone a dental emergency, another strike against feeling comfortable in strange surroundings.
“He’s been a really nice cat, but he had some pretty bad teeth. His mouth was not in good shape. We did the dental work here, and we had to go into a seven-day treatment plan to treat an abscess,” Granchukoff said.
DQ had finished his antibiotics and was ready to blow the joint when Stevens arrived Tuesday to whisk him off to her house.
Unlike the feisty kittens everyone adores, aging cats are not usually first on anyone’s Thanksgiving guest list. Of the 30 or so cats in foster care for Blue Mountain Humane Society, 29 are kittens — even as this is supposed to be the slow season for cat births, Granchukoff said.
Sending DQ off for a visit with Stevens makes the lopsided foster ratio a little easier, however. The 12-year-old had been very well loved by his owner, who named the cat after her favorite place to get treats — Dairy Queen.
It’s not just DQ who will benefit from the setting change, the operations director knows.
Any bonding with animals is always good for humans, and fostering is an excellent way to make a significant impact on the lives of unhomed pets, she said.
“And it is a great way to contribute to our mission without committing to adoption. It gets the animals away from disease and stress in shelters. We’ve had people foster for years … a lot of people have a passion for it. It’s what they can do at this point in their lives.”
One man is living in Walla Walla temporarily, but he wants to make a difference in the community while he’s here, Granchukoff said.
“So he fosters cats for us. It’s not permanent, but it is helping our vision, our mission.”
Stevens said she found herself without a batch of kittens this Thanksgiving, and decided she could offer DQ respite and roaming space.
People ask her how she can foster and resist adoption, but she’s only been a “foster failure” two times since starting out, Stevens said, laughing.
The temptation is always there, no two ways around that, she added.
“I just love kittens. There is something about coming downstairs and watching kittens play. I have to name them, and I do get attached,” she said.
“But when they get to be 2 pounds, back they go. That first day is hard. I always worry. I go back and visit them until they get adopted.”
Knowing the kittens will get the care needed to become adoptable eases the angst, she said.
Sometimes the animal’s adoptive family stays in contact, like the pet parents who send Stevens a calendar every year with the once-foster kitty dressed in a different costume for each month, she said.
With her practiced eye, Stevens predicts DQ will fill his new owner’s heart.
“He is gorgeous; he’s got a beautiful face. His eyes are bright, and he looks very healthy,” she said as she watched the cat explore his holiday quarters from her rocking chair.
“He seems so sweet. Hopefully he will be happy here for the few days we have the chance to give him.
“I hope someone adopts him, I do.”
