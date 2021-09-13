Blue Mountain Action Council has hired Cate Daniels as its chief executive officer.
Daniels replaces long-time leader of the nonprofit organization, Kathy Covey, who retired Aug. 27after a 40-year career there.
Daniels is interim CEO and chief program officer at Solid Ground Seattle, an anti-poverty and social service organization, and will begin her Walla Walla job on Oct. 5.
Daniels holds a master's degree in social work from Colorado State University and a master's of business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Her experience in public and nonprofit sectors includes work in healthcare, education, housing, youth and family services and transportation. Over the last 20 years she has worked at organizations like Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Childhaven and Solid Ground in Seattle.
She has had her eye on Walla Walla for years, Daniels said in a news release, and is impressed with the many ways the community fosters resilience.
“Part of this is the commitment people have to support neighbors through volunteering and other civic engagement. I am eager to be a part of such a great organization and community,” Daniels said.
