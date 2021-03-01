The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla district will close navigation locks on Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams 6 a.m. March 6 for annual inspections, preventative maintenance and repairs, Corps officials announced Monday.
Corps officials anticipate navigation locks on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will return to service at 11:59 p.m. March 21 and locks on Lower Granite Dam by 11:59 p.m. March 28.
The district may temporarily suspend public vehicle crossings, according to the release.
Officials recommend travelers in Washington state call 888-326-4636 for dam-crossing information in advance of travel as other navigation locks on the Columbia and Snake rivers will see closures as well.