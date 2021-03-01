Little Goose Dam
Buy Now

Little Goose Dam on the Lower Snake River in Columbia County.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla district will close navigation locks on Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams 6 a.m. March 6 for annual inspections, preventative maintenance and repairs, Corps officials announced Monday.

Corps officials anticipate navigation locks on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will return to service at 11:59 p.m. March 21 and locks on Lower Granite Dam by 11:59 p.m. March 28.

The district may temporarily suspend public vehicle crossings, according to the release.

Officials recommend travelers in Washington state call 888-326-4636 for dam-crossing information in advance of travel as other navigation locks on the Columbia and Snake rivers will see closures as well.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.