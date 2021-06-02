Smoke seen in the Blue Mountains on Wednesday, June 2, was likely from a prescribed burn about 31 miles southwest of Asotin forest officials said.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Little George prescribed burn happened Tuesday, June 1, but smoke was still likely to lingering around some areas in the Blue Mountains.
Firefighters worked alongside rangers from the Umatilla National Forest Pomeroy Ranger District to clear out dead brush, tree limbs and debris from recent logging operations.
No further ignitions were planned for Wednesday, officials said on social media, and mop-up was underway.