Demonstrators in many Washington communities Friday voiced concerns about the state Department of Corrections’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in its prisons.
A few gathered in downtown Walla Walla Friday, too, on the heels of a second COVID-19-related death at the Washington State Penitentiary that the DOC announced in a release.
The protest was not directly tied to the inmate’s death. Rather it had to do with the general overall handling of the pandemic at the Walla Walla prison, which the protesters said was harming both inmates and staff members.
The prisoner who died Thursday at a “local health care facility,” according to the release, was not named.
Protestor Loretta S. Pedersen, of Walla Walla, was among the demonstrators Friday. She is a local advocate for prisoners and their families and is a member of several organizations related to prisoner treatment, including the DOC’s Statewide Family Council.
Pedersen, whose husband is serving a life sentence at the penitentiary, said the DOC needs to be put on notice that its practices are not preventing the spread of the disease.
“DOC has not separated out high-risk, vulnerable prisoners from young, healthy prisoners,” Pedersen said in a follow-up interview Saturday.
She said the main message of the statewide protest — organized by a prison policy activist group called The Truth Is Inside Out — had to do with discontinuing solitary confinement as the main method for combating the disease.
DOC Deputy Communications Director Rachel Ericson said officials were aware of the protests Friday but declined to comment on specific complaints.
“Corrections is continually enhancing its efforts to fight (COVID-19) and has put in place several quality improvement measures since the beginning of the pandemic,” Ericson said in an email Saturday.
Pedersen said it’s obvious the protocols aren’t working because the virus has been spreading at a high rate.
As of Thursday, 803 men housed at the penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19 since August, according to the DOC’s COVID-19 website. Officials reported 82 cases as “active.”
Updated numbers are expected to be released Monday.
Following the first outbreak that ripped through Washington prisons in August 2020, family members decried the DOC’s practices and called for more transparency.
Pedersen said the DOC has responded to some of those concerns with weekly phone briefings for family members of prisoners and the minutes are transcribed for the public to read online.
However, she said more still needs to be done to ensure that the DOC is actually being held accountable.
“I really recognize, too, that DOC is stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Pedersen said. “There’s so much public pressure to perform (COVID-19-related) prevention protocols that don’t work.”
She said the policies that may work for the general public don’t work in prisons and officials in Olympia should start taking note.
Pedersen also said the policies are unfair to staff members as well and adds to the stress of everyone involved.
A December study from the Prison Policy Initiative shows that COVID-19 is spreading at alarming rates in small towns where high-population prisons are located.
Thursday’s death at the Penitentiary was the seventh statewide of an incarcerated person in the DOC system who tested positive for the virus.
In a related development, Ericson said the department will no longer be releasing information about people who die from the disease while in custody.
She said in an email that the DOC “carefully considered and weighed disclosing a recently deceased individual’s identification versus the general public’s need for personally identifiable information about the death of another human being.”
The DOC opted to not release the identity of the man who died Thursday and will follow this practice moving forward.
Pedersen said the releasing of names has become a sticking point. She said family members are generally OK with it, but the way the DOC highlighted the crimes of the deceased prisoners was unwanted.
Oregon’s Department of Corrections had also been listing information of inmates who died from the disease, but has recently gone away from that trend as well.