DIXIE — A small grass fire ignited in the Blue Mountains on Saturday and was kept from getting too big.
Walla Walla County Fire District 8 responded to the fire in the 2700 block of South Fork Coppei Creek Road, the district confirmed on social media.
Firefighters said the call for the fire was dispatched just after 2 p.m. and the blaze was contained within an hour.
The fire was kept to about 2 acres in size along a grassy hillside, firefighters said.
No word yet on what may have caused the fire.