Slick weather puts a hold on traffic light installation

Installation of the replacement signal at Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt Street had another setback this week as wintry weather conditions put a freeze on construction.
Installation was expected to run Monday through Wednesday. However, snow and ice created dangerous conditions for Sierra Electric to continue Monday, said Walla Walla Transportation Engineer Monte Puymon.
The subcontractor was able to install the traffic signal poles at the intersection. With the turn in weather, road conditions have been too poor to continue.
Puymon said Sierra is willing to work in cold and snow. But the slippery roads put crews, equipment and flaggers at risk, so the work will not take place unless streets are clear of snow and slush.
With the poles in place, remaining work includes installation of the mast arms and signal heads, as well as placement of street lights between Division and Bellevue streets. All remaining street work should be completed within a single day, Puymon said.
The intersection will continue to operate as a four-way stop in the meantime.