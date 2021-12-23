A two-story home was set ablaze in Walla Walla shortly before noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, but it wasn’t an act of arson. It was a training exercise for around 40 local firefighters.
Crews from Walla Walla and College Place fire departments, as well as neighboring Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4, gathered outside of the former residence at 1660 Sturm Ave. Wednesday morning.
Over the course of the day, they repeatedly set fires to practice putting them out inside of the residence scheduled for demolition that would have otherwise been bulldozed and taken to the landfill.
“The more realistic that we can make our training, the better we’re going to be when we’re called for duty,” said Fredrick Hector, training captain with the Walla Walla Fire Department. “We try to make all of our training as close to realistic as possible so there’s no surprises when there’s an actual fire.”
After firefighters were briefed Wednesday about the upcoming exercise and had a chance to walk through the structure, practice began on the second floor. Crews started by rotating through exercises on the upper floor, where pallets were stacked and set on fire, Hector said.
With extra layers of Sheetrock affixed to the walls to prevent the fire from spreading too soon to the structure itself, firefighters were able to practice offensive fire attacks, going inside of the home with lengths of hose to tackle the fire at its source.
A number of safety procedures are in place to prevent any injuries in what is an inherently dangerous environment, Hector said.
Veteran firefighters overseeing the training keep an eye on how the fire is behaving inside the building, and a training officer runs laps around the structure to ensure it isn’t about to collapse. Secondary exits were also set up on each floor in case of emergency.
After each round, and once it had been deemed safe to proceed, another pallet fire was started and new crews were cycled in, Hector said. Over time, as the fire does more and more damage to the surrounding structure, the nature of the fire begins to evolve, providing additional situations to practice in, he said.
After a number of rounds on the second floor and later the first floor, the structure was finally deemed unsafe, and crews were sent outside to practice a defensive fire attack.
In this second scenario, when the structure is unsafe for fire crews to enter, crews attempt to fight the fire from the outside through windows and other openings in the building.
Finally, once all the training was over for the day, the last fire was lit, and the building was razed.
Practice, practice, practice
At least one live fire exercise is required by state law to certify a new firefighter, and at least one additional training every two years is required after that, Hector said.
“Our goal is to surpass that,” he said. “We want to get a lot more reps in than every other year.”
Due to their close proximity and working relationships, the city fire departments in Walla Walla and College Place train alongside those from nearby Fire District No. 4, Hector said.
The agencies make use of regular training environments, such as a modified storage container and a drill tower, which allow them to train firefighters for specific scenarios in a controlled setting.
These tools are built to allow firefighters to practice for specific, dangerous events in a controlled setting, such as backdrafts, when air floods into an oxygen-deprived space and causes a fire to explode.
While the backdraft is visually dramatic and is often used in TV shows, a more common threat to firefighters is a flashover, Hector said, when heat from a fire builds up in a room and causes new, flammable surfaces to simultaneously ignite.
“We’re more worried about a flashover, which is way more common in a structure fire,” he said. “And that happens to us a lot faster now than 15, 20 years ago, because of the volume of plastics in people’s houses.”
But being able to practice fighting a fire inside of an actual building brings experience that these controlled environments can’t, he said.
When residents or developers apply for a permit to demolish a building, the Walla Walla County Building Department typically asks them to consider donating the structure to the fire department, Hector said.
Not every building is a good candidate, such as if a previous fire compromised its structural integrity or if it is located too close to other buildings, but Hector encourages people to call the Walla Walla Fire Department at 509-527-4429 so officials there can take a look.
“If anybody is applying for a demolition permit, we would definitely like to know that,” he said.
Donated commercial buildings slated for demolition are needed in particular, he added — local firefighters went through a slew of exercises in the old Kmart building before it was torn down last year, but that was a rare opportunity.
The structure has to be checked for asbestos or other harmful materials, asphalt shingles need to be removed, and items like refrigerators or other appliances that could emit regulated pollutants have to be removed before firefighters can set it ablaze.
But property owners benefit, Hector said, because it is still cheaper to have the fire department burn the building to the ground during training exercises than to have it bulldozed and transported to the landfill.
Even structures that can’t be set on fire could be useful to the firefighters, he said.
“We can fill it up with fake smoke, run some practice searches, pull hose through it,” he said. “That’s all very valuable experience.”
