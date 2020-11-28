Black Friday was not cancelled this year, but many shoppers stayed home Friday morning in Walla Walla.
Big box stores, such as Walmart, the Home Depot and Big 5 Sporting Goods still had some specials and sales. But many stores opted to extend sales into other times of the month and encouraged people to shop online if they wanted to avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, Friday morning, doors opened early at many stores. Store managers at the Walla Walla Town Center shopping complex said the lines at 6 a.m. were not very long and there was a steady flow of shoppers throughout the morning, despite decidedly fewer people turning out.
The general outlook was the same from store to store — it's still Black Friday, just not as busy.
The shoppers who decided to turn out were generally delighted to see smaller crowds.
Bob and Esther Dutton rolled into Walmart after 8:30 a.m. Friday after swinging by Bi-Mart.
"It's nice to not have so many people," Esther Dutton said with a laugh.
The Duttons echoed other shoppers saying they could get used to such an easygoing Black Friday.
On a day typically hounded by the most diehard bargain hunters, some people were even turning out for run-of-the-mill items — leaking roof repair materials at the Home Depot, after-holiday groceries at Walmart, tree trimmings at Hobby Lobby.
The mood was subdued and even serene by mid-morning as more shoppers casually trickled in and out of stores on a chilly fall day.
Curbside pick-up options appeared to be used a bit, but not noticeably, store managers noted. The biggest kicker was likely the online shopping options, they said.
Adobe Analytics reported a record-shattering $5.1 billion in online sales for Thanksgiving Day, a 22% jump over 2019. An early indication that shopping habits are definitely changing this year.
Managers at various local retailers said they could not comment on dollar amounts or attendance without approval from corporate directors. They did say that it was easy to adhere to the state's pandemic restrictions and guidelines, and shoppers were respectful.
In general, the managers noted that they were happy with the turnout, given that it was unclear how many people might turn out in the middle of a pandemic.
"Everyone has been really friendly," said shopper Tim Katsel, who noted the changed atmosphere surrounding the nation's biggest shopping day.
"The deals have been OK. ... I did the thing in the past where you got up in the middle of the night to get in line and I'm never doing that again."
Other shoppers said the same thing — maybe this can be the new norm. Not so hectic, not so crowded and not so dependent on "door-buster" sales. The last thing many retailers wanted were crowds of people bursting through the front door.
For the most part, Walla Walla seemed to avoid that as shoppers moved around the main shopping complexes with ease.
Researchers at the International Council of Shopping Centers reported 72% of holiday shoppers intended to shop Friday, although many would choose to do so online, where many retailers were adding additional sale items.
Downtown was decidedly quieter with its former anchor store, Macy's, no longer open. Many people also turned out last weekend for Passport to the Holidays. The Downtown Walla Walla Foundation said about 400 people showed up to shop local for that event.
Local businesses hoped for a similar turnout this weekend for Small Business Saturday, an annual nationwide push to support local shopping following Black Friday, which typically benefits national retailers the most.
Cyber Monday, a day focused on internet shopping, could see record sales this year, with $12.7 billion in sales expected, according to industry experts speaking to USA Today.