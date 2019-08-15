COLLEGE PLACE — Six people, including two current City Council members, have applied to fill the mayor’s seat left vacant by the resignation of former Mayor Harvey Crowder.

City Council members are scheduled to interview the applicants at their Aug. 27 meeting. The Council may vote to fill the position at that time.

The applicants are Council members Norma Hernandez and Heather Schermann along with John Cress, Ian-Mark Griffith, Dale Johnson and Kenneth Louderback.

Hernandez was appointed in March to fill the vacancy left by Councilman Larry Dickerson, who died unexpectedly in February. She is running unopposed in the November election for the Council’s Position 7 seat.

Schermann was appointed to the Council in June 2015 after former Councilman William Jenkins resigned due to health reasons. She was elected in 2015 to a full four-year term and is also running unopposed in the November general election for the Council’s Position 6 seat.

Cress and Hernandez were among seven applicants interviewed by the Council in March for the Position 7 seat.

Crowder announced his resignation earlier this month because he and his wife were moving to Richland. He was the sole applicant for the position when it was vacated by the resignation of former Mayor Julie Scott in June 2016 and was elected in 2017 to a full four-year term, which will expire in 2021.