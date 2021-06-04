Sherwood Trust is presenting a series of free community workshops focused on equity and empathy.
The second in the four-part series on June 16, “Everyday Equity and Empathy,” will highlight rural leadership.
“We welcome community members to share in a live, community learning experience that we hope will inspire and motivate actions to build equity and empathy into your daily routine,” said Sherwood Trust Program Director Julia Leavitt.
The free, virtual event will be 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16. Register at sherwoodtrust.org.
Participants will hear from local and national experts in rural leadership. The keynote speaker will be Heidi Khokhar, executive director for Oregon-based Rural Development Initiatives. Nationally renowned for her pioneering work in rural leadership, Khokhar has for 20 years led efforts to develop diverse, skilled and connected local leaders that support rural economic sustainability.
RDI has produced Sherwood Trust’s Community Leadership program here for 17 years. Other RDI programs include its WealthWorks economic revitalization initiative and the volunteer Community Ambassador Network.
“The community learning session is an opportunity to deepen our understanding of how strong rural leaders demonstrate empathy and center decision making around equity,” Leavitt said.
Local speakers include Jennie Dickinson, executive director for Port of Columbia; Roger Esparza, Walla Walla real estate broker and nonprofit leader; Steve Irving, Milton Freewater City Council; Mark Kajita, president and CEO of Baker Boyer Bank; and Mandy Thompson, College Place School Board.
Rural Leadership is the second community workshop in a four-part series titled “Everyday Equity and Empathy.”
After the June 16 event on rural leadership, the series will include Transformation Through Arts and Culture Sept. 16 and Civic Engagement Nov. 16.
Sherwood Trust workshops have live Spanish translation. Registration, available at sherwoodtrust.org, is required for the virtual event.
For more details, contact Julia Leavitt at 509-529-2791 or Julia@sherwoodtrust.org.