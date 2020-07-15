By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Sherwood Trust is looking for applicants for its 2020 Community Leadership program.
The deadline for nominations is noon on July 31. Selected applicants will begin the program in September and oversee a collaborative project that will wrap up in summer of next year, according to a news release from the philanthropic organization.
The program is free, and no previous leadership experience is required, although Sherwood leaders are looking for “community-minded” applicants who are willing to learn in a “collaborative environment.”
“We want a class that is representative of our region’s diversity,” said Sherwood Trust Program Director Julia Leavitt in the release. “We welcome adult residents of any race, religion, age, income and gender identification as well as a broader diversity of experience to ensure the class includes broad perspectives for good community collaboration.”
The program has been in operation for 16 years, focusing on developing local leaders and community-building in the Walla Walla Valley. It’s done in collaboration with Rural Development Initiatives Inc. in Eugene, Oregon.
The 2020 program is the equivalent of one day per month, or 80 hours, over one year. Classes include 20 hours in-person and 20 hours online.
Implementing the project typically takes an additional 20-40 hours. Participant support includes technical assistance, translation and childcare.
According to the release, all in-person classes will follow current best practices and safety regulations to help ensure a safe learning environment.
Applications are available at sherwoodtrust.org/clp.
For more information, contact Leavitt at 509-529-2791, or Julia@sherwoodtrust.org.