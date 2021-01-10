By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Sherwood Trust released its guidelines and schedules for its 2021 grant opportunities.
The private foundation plans to award $1 million in grants to Walla Walla Valley nonprofits and community organizations this year, CEO Brian Hunt announced.
Two virtual public meetings to review the 2021 grant guidelines and are scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m. Both will present the same information and require registration.
“We look forward to 2021 grants,” Sherwood Trust Board President Chuck Fulton said in a release. “We know the impacts of the pandemic continue to be a significant challenge across our region.
“And we know our nonprofit community is responding with innovative and collaborative work to serve people’s needs and strengthen our communities.”
Nonprofits and community organizations in Columbia and Walla Walla counties and the Milton-Freewater area are eligible to receive grants.
Sherwood Trust also accepts applications from fiscal sponsors that become the grantee and receive the funding if awarded. Sherwood Trust does not make grants to individuals, according to its 2021 grant guidelines document.
The majority of the funding will go into core grants, which include capital projects, capacity building initiatives or community focused projects. Core grant letters of intent are due Feb. 1, applications March 8, and grants are awarded in June.
Impact Grants will support smaller-budget projects or initiatives that advance Sherwood Trust’s mission of nurturing community involvement and contribution to a thriving Walla Walla Valley, according to the release. These grants can be applied for twice a year.
For the first round of impact grants, letters of interest are due Feb. 1, with applications by March 1, and awards in April.
Sherwood Trust has granted more than $33 million here since it was founded in 1991.