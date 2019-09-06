Walla Walla’s Sherwood Trust is one of three finalists for the 2019 Outsized Impact Award from Exponent Philanthropy.

The Washington, D.C.-based organization is accepting votes on the finalists.

The winner will be announced during the 2019 CONNECT Conference, Oct. 2-4, in St. Louis, Mo.

Exponent Philanthropy, the country’s largest association of funders, said the Outsized Impact Award recognizes nominees who show agility or responsiveness to the community, address an ignored or overlooked need, engage closely with the communities they fund, create connections or convene stakeholders, inspire others and catalyze change.

Danielle Garbe Reser, CEO of the Sherwood Trust, joins Jennifer Astone of the Swift Foundation and Katherine Zavala of Thousand Currents as finalist.

Her creative thinking brings more philanthropic capital to the area’s underserved rural nonprofit leaders, an online description about her said.

Her nomination included details of how, through brainstorming with her board, she identified a strategy to bring in more outside philanthropy to the region by hosting a funders’ tour. The three-day tours, in partnership with the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, took place in 2017 and 2018 and covered towns across the funding region and are attributed to bringing more than $500,000 in additional grants to organizations.

For more information or to vote for Garbe Reser and Sherwood Trust, visit ubne.ws/2lGtG9O.