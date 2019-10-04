This story has been modified since its initial publication to reflect a correction.

The CEO of Sherwood Trust has been chosen for the 2019 Outsized Impact Award.

Danielle Garbe Reser was announced the winner Thursday during Exponent Philanthropy’s 2019 CONNECT Conference in St. Louis.

The award recognizes an individual at an Exponent Philanthropy member organization whose style of philanthropy is achieving greater than expected impact, the announcement said.

Finalists show agility or responsiveness to the community, address an ignored or overlooked need, engage closely with the communities they fund, create connections or convene stakeholders, inspire others and catalyze change.

Exponent Philanthropy is the country’s largest association of funders. For its award, a membership committee reviewed nominations, selected finalists, and a public voting process determined the recipient.

Garbe Reser’s nomination included details of how, through brainstorming with her board, she identified a strategy to bring in more outside philanthropy to the region by hosting a funders’ tour.

The three-day tours, in partnership with the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, took place in 2017 and 2018 and covered towns across the funding region. They are attributed to bringing more than $500,000 in additional grants to local organizations.

“This funders’ tour would not have been possible without the wonderful collaboration with Blue Mountain Community Foundation and our local partners,” Garbe Reser said via email this morning. “It has been an honor to showcase the truly outsized impact that our local nonprofits have across the region. The stories of their collaboration and innovation are inspiring to us and to the funders who have been through the program since 2017.”

The nonprofit Sherwood Trust found the $1 million each year it provided to agencies as a discretionary funder wasn’t enough to meet local needs. That’s when Garbe Reser set out to attract outside philanthropy.

The funders’ tour provided a way for funders to meet and engage with local nonprofit and community leaders to help share information about the needs in the community.

“Building these relationships has helped our foundation partners better understand the assets and opportunities for investment in rural communities,” Garbe Reser said this morning. “Many funders want to maximize the number of people they can help with their grants, which is a wonderful goal, but one that disadvantages smaller towns.

“Our tour makes the case that if funders work in smaller communities, they can make a bigger difference on a larger percentage of the population and potentially see greater systems change. Ideas that work in our region may also be able to expand and scale to other areas.”

That thought process “exemplifies the spirit of this award,” said Exponent Philanthropy CEO Henry Berman in a prepared statement.

“She demonstrates what lean funders can do to create a brighter future when they collaborate with and are responsive to the communities they serve.”