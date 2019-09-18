Residents have several opportunities coming up to meet Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider and hear updates on current topics, voice their concerns, ask questions, and get to know each other.

The upcoming round-table discussions all start at 5:30 p.m. and typically last as long as people have questions, Crider said.

Round-tables will take place:

Thursday, Waitsburg High School library, 421 Coppei Ave.;

Tuesday, Sept. 24, Columbia High School library, 755 Maple St., Burbank;

Thursday, Sept. 26, Walla Walla High School commons, 800 Abbott Road.

More such events will be announced in coming months. For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 524-5400.