Sheriff to discontinue Burbank's dispatch number

A dedicated telephone line for Burbank residents to reach the Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications center, or "dispatch," will be shut down in January.
The line, 509-545-8441, will cease as of Jan. 1, 2020, due to the growing number of cell phones and elimination of land lands for many people, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt wrote Monday in a press release.
People can still call dispatch at 509-527-3265 or the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office at 509-524-5400.
Klundt said the Burbank number was likely set up around 2009 and was the only phone line in Walla Walla County not local to dispatch. He added it was about $300 per month to maintain the line.
"It simply isn't an effective use of public funds to maintain this line," he wrote.