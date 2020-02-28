Sheriff's Office investigates imposter Facebook page

What’s the difference between federally protected free speech through satire and the illegal act of impersonating a law enforcement officer?
This was one of many questions raised by social media posts exchanged Thursday after the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office discovered that someone has created a satire page on Facebook called Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office.
The real Sheriff’s Office posted this on its page Thursday morning: “We at the real Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of an imposter page posing as us. We have reported it and are doing what we can to get it removed. If you would like to help us, please report it as well if you happen to come across it! We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”
The message included hashtags for “therealWWSO,” “wannabes” and “whatchagonnadowhentheycomeforyou.”
A few hours later, the administrator of the satire page posted a shout out to the Sheriff’s Office for the “free publicity.”
The new Facebook page was created Wednesday, according to information on its site, and it’s categorized as satire/parody.
Information about the site is brief. “Protecting and serving the Walla Walla community since 1903 B.C.,” it reads.
More than 1,000 people have “liked” the satire page as of this morning.
Undersheriff Joe Klundt told the Union-Bulletin this morning that the biggest concern was to make sure people know this parody page is not the Sheriff’s Office.
“Obviously it’s someone mimicking us,” he said. “We’d never post anything like what this person is posting. We wouldn’t degrade people or anything like this.”
He said the Sheriff’s Office is working with the county prosecuting attorney’s office and Facebook to find out who is behind the page, whether it’s legal and what can be done.