“He was a very attentive big brother.”
That’s how Keith Klundt describes his older brother Kenneth “Buz” Klundt.
Buz Klundt, who served as Walla Walla County’s sheriff from 1982-1986, died on Dec. 10 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He had suffered a stroke on Dec. 8.
Keith Klundt said his brother was about 16 years older, and that being protective to all his siblings was always important to him. Buz managed to stay in their lives despite being away in military service while Keith was growing up.
“I remember him coming home during a break from his Vietnam service,” Keith said. “That was my first memory of him.”
Buz Klundt was born March 23, 1946, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The family moved to Walla Walla when he was 2. His father, Arthur Klundt served as Walla Walla County sheriff from 1962 to 1976.
After graduating Walla Walla High School 1966 and serving four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, honorably discharged as a second lieutenant, Klundt studied law and justice at Central Washington University, where he earned a bachelor of science.
Keith Klundt recalls his brother wanting to follow in his father’s footsteps. In 1972 he did, becoming a deputy with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
“I think that was part of him joining the sheriff’s office, Keith Klundt said.
After serving as a deputy for 10 years, Buz Klundt was elected sheriff in 1982. He served a single term before deciding not to seek reelection. Instead, he returned to being a deputy for two more years before retiring.
Keith Klundt said being a deputy fit his brother’s passions better than being sheriff.
“I think the office of sheriff is different than being a deputy. You are more of a politician,” he said. “I think that wasn’t exactly what he enjoyed.”
Buz’s Klundt’s cousin and current Walla Walla County undersheriff Joe Klundt, said Buz and his father were instrumental in his starting his own law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1983.
“Buz continued the Klundt tradition — that’s what I call it — in the Sheriff’s Office,” Joe Klundt said. “Art was sheriff for four terms and then Buz was for one term. That’s how I got into law enforcement.”
Joe Klundt was a sheriff’s deputy for a year before becoming Washington State Patrol trooper in 1984. He rejoined the office as the undersheriff in 2018.
He said he’s glad to work for an outfit his cousin and uncle used to run.
“I’ve come full circle to kind of continue the Klundt tradition here,” Joe Klundt said.
A date for a memorial service for Buz Klundt remains pending.