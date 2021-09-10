All these years later, Cheryl Ray tries not to think overlong about Afghanistan.
It brings her back to those early days when the country was at peace, before foreign powers invaded, before the Taliban takeover. It brings her back to those later years when she worked undercover in the country, more than once barely returning home to Walla Walla with her life.
It reminds her of the women that she and so many others tried to give independence and hope. It makes her think of the fear they must now feel.
And she wonders what was accomplished.
“I start having nightmares about the Taliban,” Ray said in an interview. “Sometimes I almost just pass out when I’m hearing the news. I already know — I know what’s happening. I don’t need to hear about it.”
A core of peace
She was to get married on Sept. 11, 1971. That was the plan. But instead, she got on a plane to Afghanistan for a mission with the Peace Corps, and she and her fiancé went their separate ways.
The mission was located in Bamiyan, an ancient town nestled into the mountains of central Afghanistan, located approximately 150 miles northwest of Kabul. For millennia, the surrounding valley had been a crossroads of western and eastern cultures.
One of the westernmost edges of Buddhist expansion, thousands of monks once lived in caves carved into the mountainside. Towering depictions of Buddhas were carved into the same rock walls, including two particularly well-known statues that were constructed in the 6th century, one of which was the tallest in the world.
Ray’s mission in the country lasted for just a year, but she learned Farsi and fall love with Afghanistan.
“I came to truly love those people,” Ray said. “The country at that point was a magical place. It was peaceful and relatively safe to be in.”
She soon returned, working in the import-export business, wandering the bazaars, seeking out goods, trading rugs, antiques and jewelry.
Then, in 1979, the Soviets invaded, sparking a decade-long war. The Afghan government had been taken over the previous year by a left-wing coup, and the new communist government was at war with anti-communist Muslim guerrilla fighters, known collectively as the mujahideen. The Soviets intervened to aid their revolutionary allies, while the United States threw its support behind the rebels.
The war dragged on, with the Soviets unable to fully take control of the countryside. In the bloodshed, millions of Afghans fled their homeland.
Now in America, Ray sponsored Afghan refugees and watched as their country, torn between two rival superpowers, disintegrated. As the Soviet Union collapsed, so too did its involvement in Afghanistan. In 1996, confused, she read about a new religious militia that was seizing control over the country amid the chaos, forming the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
They called themselves the Taliban. The group enforced their religious laws inside their territory, including preventing women and girls from attending school or working most jobs.
In early 2001, the Taliban decided to blow up the Buddhas of Bamiyan. The reasons for this are disputed. But by March, the group used mines, rockets and other gunfire to chip away at the ancient statues that had once loomed over Ray.
It was in this context that an old friend asked her to return to Afghanistan. Ray had already decided that she wanted to go back, to see what she could do, and travel arrangements were made.
She was set to arrive in the country at the beginning of September 2001.
Determined entrance, desperate exit
During her time in Afghanistan, Ray had become friends with Mary MacMakin, who later had become the director of Parsa, a non-governmental organization in Afghanistan that ran underground schools and health clinics for the nation’s women and girls.
The work that Parsa engaged in was dangerous. In 2000, the Taliban imprisoned MacMakin and deported her female staff.
Unable to monitor Parsa’s clandestine operations, MacMakin reached out to her old friend for help.
So Ray went undercover.
She had previously worked in the country in the import-export business, so she told Taliban immigration officials that she was simply returning to Afghanistan to do business in the local markets. At the Foreign Ministry, she talked her way out of being assigned a government minder who would keep track on her movements. She was in the country and able to move freely.
The nation was on its knees. Widows begged in the streets of Kabul, holding out photos of crippled children. Orphanages were overflowing. Afghans were frightened to speak with her, afraid to be seen with an American. Even a male Parsa escort refused to go with her into the bazaars so that she could maintain her cover as a buyer of rugs and art.
“It is a country held in terror,” Ray told the Union-Bulletin in 2001.
After a week of checking in on Parsa programs, Ray was desperate to return home. An American consulate, who had come into the country to negotiate for the lives of two imprisoned Americans about to be executed, told Ray she needed to leave the country immediately. Things seemed to be deteriorating day by day.
But she struggled to get an exit visa, and was told by the Foreign Ministry that she needed to go to the Ministry of Commerce to finish the paperwork because she was ostensibly just a businesswoman.
On Sept. 9, 2001, Ray, a translator, a Parsa manager and their driver parked in front of the Ministry of Commerce and began walking up a flight of stairs.
Suddenly, the minister began rushing down the stairs toward them, followed by several other men shouting in Pushtu. The translator yelled out to the others.
“We’ve got to go!”
At the bottom of the stairs, the translator was grabbed from behind and dragged to the ground. Others started attacking the downed man. The Parsa manager tried to pretend he wasn’t associated with them and surrendered.
Ray continued to run for the car. The interpreter managed to scramble out from underneath his attackers and join her, and they sped a couple blocks away.
At the next main intersection, though, the driver told them to get out. He said was going to go back for the Parsa manager. Instead, he drove away.
Ray and the interpreter fled to the Foreign Ministry. They found the Parsa manager, who had successfully talked his way out of the situation, already waiting for them there.
“I was trembling from head to toe, shaking so hard I could barely hold my passport,” Ray told the U-B in 2001. “Then I started to cry. In 15 minutes, I had my exit visa.”
She flew out of the country and into neighboring Pakistan the next day, Sept. 10, 2001. She got into her hotel and turned on the television. On the screen were images of New York.
It late in the morning, Sept. 11, 2001, on the East Coast. The towers were falling.
America was in shock. The Middle East was in panic. Pakistan feared that its geopolitical rival India would attack them in the chaos, and military jets screamed over Ray’s head. Commercial airlines were grounded, motels were flooded. Ray was not able to return home to Walla Walla until Sept. 20, 2001.
By December, the United States had invaded Afghanistan. Its reasons for doing so are disputed. But the Taliban was driven from power, and a new government ostensibly built on Democracy was being built.
By then, Ray had already returned to Afghanistan to continue her work with Parsa.
“How we lost Afghanistan”
“Through the luck of the draw, I have been catapulted into the center of activity for women in Afghanistan,” Ray wrote in a March 2002 email to the U-B.
Sima Samar, the new Minister of Women’s Affairs under the new U.S.-backed administration of President Hamid Karzai, was struggling to manage both the monumental task of rebuilding the country’s infrastructure for women, while also managing the day-to-day affairs of her own office.
“She was seeing delegations from all over the world 12 hours a day and really didn’t have time to keep up with her e-mail,” Ray wrote in 2002. “Things were moving slowly at Parsa at the time, and so I began to help her.”
After a few weeks, Samar named Ray as her executive assistant, and she acted as a liaison between the women’s ministry and the White House. She helped oversee a program that had distributed 5,000 satellite radios throughout the community and aired radio programming for women — stories of women rejecting forced marriages, interviews with successful businesswomen and female politicians.
At first, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was a high profile agency of the new Afghan government. But it quickly became overshadowed.
The Afghan government was plagued by corruption, control of much the country was ruled de facto by myriad warlords, and there was no way to effectively govern Afghanistan, Ray said in an interview. By the spring of 2002, Samar was growing frustrated that international security forces refused to operate outside the capital of Kabul.
“She wanted me to go out and talk to the military attachés for the (International Security Assistance Force) forces,” Ray said. “They all said, we completely agree, we’re upset that we’re not able to expand into the provinces. But we don’t have transport, and the U.S. won’t give it.”
So she went to the U.S. attaché, asking why America wasn’t providing the transport planes needed to secure the country and get government services out to Afghans.
“We have a firm belief that we need to train the Afghans to defend themselves,” the attaché responded.
In July 2002, Ray met with the head of USAID’s Afghan mission on the front lawn of the American embassy. Ray needed additional funds to support the work of the women’s ministry.
“She said, ‘You need to understand, we’re going to attack Iraq. We have to pull all resources for Afghanistan. We have no more money for the ministry,” Ray said.
Congress wouldn’t provide support for the Iraq war until October, still several months in the future, but rumors were already swirling that the U.S. believed Iraq’s president, Saddam Hussein, had weapons of mass destruction.
“I thought she was lying. I couldn’t imagine a more insane thing (than invading Iraq),” Ray said. “But then I came to realize, all of those transport planes were already moving equipment and personnel to Qatar and Kuwait.”
The situation in Afghanistan, already tenuous, became untenable.
“Everyone there thought that the Americans had gone off the rails,” she said. “I never talked to one person that believed the WMD story. When we attacked Iraq, we were just another aggressor in the region.”
“This is how we lost Afghanistan.”
Ray continued her work for several more years, trying to do her small part to turn back the tide. But things came to a head in 2006. Samar was dodging multiple assassination attempts, and Ray’s life was in danger by proxy, she said. Ray’s window had been shot out. On one sleepless night, she saw the red laser from a sniper wave back and forth along her bedroom wall.
After her work every day with the ministry, Ray would go to the local internet café every single evening, corresponding with friends, family and the outside world from about 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. She would sit next to a UN worker, who also came every day after work.
One day, Ray had a reception to attend that evening and she missed her regular hour at the café. At 6 p.m. that evening, a bomb went off. It had been placed next to the computer Ray used every day.
Fourty-eight hours later, Ray was on a plane out of the country. So was the body of the UN worker, who died in the explosion.
“I flew (to Dubai), and I cried all the way,” Ray said. “It was so depressing that I just cut off my connection to the country. I didn’t think that anything I would do would make a difference.”
She knew then and there, 15 years before America concluded military operations in Afghanistan, that the country was lost.
History repeats itself
Ray has tried to not focus too much on the news as of late.
“I sort of squint and hold my telephone way far away and look at the headlines,” she said.
Headlines like those that followed the flight of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from the country in mid-August, as the government lost control of the country and of its own military forces. Long before he was president, Ghani had broken bread with Ray in her home, she said.
“He was an excellent, fine, really intelligent man who did his best, and he was not corrupt,” Ray said. “But he was working with corrupt, self-serving people. He couldn’t pull it off.”
Headlines like those of women driven from government positions, educators and businesswomen going into hiding, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.
“There were a lot of amazing women that rose up in those years and took leadership positions and educational programming, creating curriculums for girls,” Ray said. ”It just gave a glimmer of hope to these girls, who grew up with hope. And now, that’s all been taken away.”
She wonders at the fate of all of the Afghans who had fled the country once, only to return to their homes.
“A lot of the diaspora came back,” she said. “They never wanted to stay. They wanted to go home.”
She does not know what the next years hold in store for Afghanistan, though she wonders if the Taliban will be tempered by the international community, and hopes that the country will one day be able to break free of decades of violence and terror.
“The long arc of history is in a positive direction,” she said.
In the years since she has left Afghanistan, Ray has left the Walla Walla valley, moving to California and semi-retiring. She still works with charities and NGOs, uses her expertise to help them find funding.
Throughout the decades, since she first traveled to Afghanistan 50 years ago, she has stayed in touch with Glenn Hickerson, the man she had planned to marry. He had married another, but his wife knew that he had never forgotten about Ray. As his wife's health failed, she told him that after she died, he needed to reach out to Ray.
“He was always faithful to her, but she knew he hadn’t forgotten me,” Ray said. “And he was someone who I never forgot.”
The two decided they would get married on what would have been their 50th anniversary: September 11, 2021. The wedding date that they had planned five decades prior had been stained by the events of 2001. But they decided to take the day back for themselves.
“We knew immediately that it was right. And we’re just extremely happy,” Ray said. “I think this is the easiest thing that has ever happened to me.”
