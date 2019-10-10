A 45-year-old Walla Walla woman seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision at Poplar Street and Second Avenue was “doing very well” this morning, a family member said.

Brenda Marks was taken off a medically induced coma yesterday, and her fractured bones were realigned, said Nancy Marks, who told the U-B that she is Brenda Marks’ mother-in-law. She also said two torn areas would be repaired with skin from other areas of the injured woman’s body.

Brenda Marks was flown to Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday after a truck struck her in the crosswalk just before 2:34 p.m.

“She was riding her bicycle northbound on the sidewalk (on Second Avenue) and entered the roadway in the crosswalk (from the sidewalk) where she was struck,” Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email.

No information was available on the truck driver or the truck as of press time Thursday. However, police said criminal charges were unlikely.

“This collision does not appear, at this time, to be a criminal matter,” Knudson wrote. “The collision investigator will make a determination on the issuance of civil infractions upon completion of his investigation.”