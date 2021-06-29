A crash between a pick up truck and a semi truck closed down U.S. Highway 12 about three miles east of Wallula Junction Tuesday morning, June 29, for about two hours, according to local law enforcement.
The crash happened early, about 7:00 a.m. and the highway had one lane of traffic open by about 8:30 a.m., according to social media posts from Washington State Patrol and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
A picture of the crash from the sheriff's office showed a dump truck hauling a trailer in the wrong lane of traffic on a small bridge. Traffic was backed up for miles.
The injuries were very serious, authorities said. Troopers are conducting the investigation and will release more information later Tuesday.
UPDATE 11:00 a.m.: WSDOT is rotating traffic through the scene with the one lane that is open. Expect delays in both directions for until at least noon.