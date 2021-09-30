A serious crash involving at least two vehicles is blocking Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police were still investigating the crash that happened south of Stateline Road as of 11:30 a.m, Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Oregon Department of Transportation first reported the partial closure just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The southbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed between Stateline and Ballou roads for much of the morning as crews cleaned up the scene and troopers investigated.
An estimated reopening time was not provided by ODOT or OSP.
More information will be released after troopers complete the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.