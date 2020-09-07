Weather experts predict a 9-degree temperature decrease through September in Walla Walla.
Normal highs for Walla Walla are 83 degrees from the start of the month to 72 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 57 degrees to 48 degrees, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
September is also expected to bring hotter days and less rain than usual.
August was slightly warmer than normal, reports from the National Weather Service state, although temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on 10 days and 100 degrees on four days. The hottest day of the month was 103 degrees on Aug. 17.
The average temperature was 75 degrees, 0.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 88.3 degrees, or 0.2 degrees above normal, while low temperatures averaged 61.7 degrees, or 1.3 degrees above normal.
Precipitation was 0.04 inches during August, which was 0.53 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on one day.
This year, precipitation has reached 11.04 inches, which is 2.04 inches below normal, according to the release. Since October, the water year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 13.71 inches, which is 6.39 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 33 mph on Aug. 6.
Walla Walla County's growing degree days from the beginning of April to the beginning of September in the Walla Walla Valley is the closest to the 10-year average since 2012, according to AgWeatherNet.
Southeast Washington reported normal crop progress for the last week of August, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grain harvest continued with winter wheat and was looking to wrap up soon.
Wine grapes in the Walla Walla Valley started turning around the first week of August, depending on the variety, said Jason Magnaghi, viticulturist for Figgins Family Wine Estates.
He said the weather in August, particularly the cluster of hot days Aug. 15-18, helped their grapes catch up to last year’s harvest time.
Overall it has been a good year and a pretty mild summer, bringing a good vintage, he said.
By the beginning of September, the harvest was slowly creeping up for white wine grapes in the Walla Walla Valley.
In about a week or two, Figgins Family Wine Estates expects to begin harvesting its merlot grapes. Following later in the season are malbec, syrah, sangiovese, cabernet sauvignon, and petit verdot grapes.