Five legislators from the West are part of a bipartisan effort to keep local news doing what it does best — informing residents of government decisions that affect their lives.
Coverage of school boards, city council meetings and traffic projects in the local press help keep residents informed of what is happening where they live, work, study and play.
The role of the press, in print and broadcast, has shrunk over the last decade, as smaller and mid-sized publications’ financial lifelines have been upended by social media and subsequent loss of advertising revenue.
News deserts — where a local or even regional newspaper can be difficult to find — are spreading across the country.
Senators Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., along with Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., have introduced pending legislation known as the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
The senators introduced on July 22 a companion bill to the one filed by the representatives. The bipartisan bill, filed as H.R. 3940, would help local newspapers sustain viability through three tax credits.
One tax credit, meant to cover 80% of newspaper subscription costs in the first year and 50% in the subsequent four years, would give news consumers a five-year credit of up to $250 annually.
To receive the $250 tax credit, subscribers would have to spend at least $312.50 in the first year, and $500 for each of the remaining four years on paying for local news.
The other tax credit would give newspapers, local nonprofit newsrooms, local digital-only news publishers and commercial and public broadcasters a five-year tax credit of up to $25,000 per journalist employed for the first year and up to $15,000 in the following four years.
The credit would be used to give the aforementioned employers the opportunity to hire and retain experienced and dedicated journalists.
“We think for the next three years, giving a tax break to retain the workforce that’s in local journalism is pretty key to continuing to have content created, which is one of the big aspects of the business model,” Cantwell said.
“We want people to understand that there are real legal issues here that we think that the anti-trust division will look at and investigate, and we hope that during that time period, though, we can have no further losses in the local news sector, because we really need the diversity of voices.”
U.S. newsroom employment has fallen by 26% since 2008, and more than 40,000 newsroom employees have been let go, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The New York Times reports that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 37,000 journalists have lost their jobs, had their pay cut or been furloughed.
There’s been a huge loss in the amount of employment in the local news sector, and if that continues because of the COVID-19 downturn, it could continue to decline, which is why the proposed bill is important, supporters say.
Cantwell released a report about the issues that local journalism faces in October 2020. She was inspired after she witnessed how much local journalism was being impacted in the last 10 years and saw how many people America was losing in the local news sector, Cantwell said in an interview with the Union-Bulletin.
“Sometimes people mistakenly think these are transitions at the end of an era,” Cantwell said. “In this case, journalism has been a part of our country since its beginning days, and actually has been cited as one of the most important aspects about our country, an independent press.
“So, we wanted to write the report to show how important it was to continue to have a diversity of voices, and how much trust there was in local journalism,” she said.
Her report states that over the past two decades, the local newspaper industry has lost around 70% of its revenue, and that local broadcasters are facing similar problems, with their advertising revenues down by 40%.
The final tax credit mentioned in the bill is one that would allow local businesses to receive a five-year credit of up to $5,000 for the first year and up to $2,500 in the four years after.
The credit will cover 80% of advertising costs in the first year and 50% in the following years, and small businesses can use it to not only advertise in local newspapers, digital-only news publications, and nonprofit news organizations, but also to advertise on local television and radio stations.
The legislation includes protections that will ensure the resources described in the act will only go to local newspapers, even if they are owned by a larger affiliate, Cantwell said.
The losses from advertising revenue caused by factors such as the business models used by large tech platforms have contributed to or led to news deserts.
The U.S. has 200 counties nationwide without local newspapers that are news deserts, according to U.S. News Deserts.
If the act is passed, it may slow the increase of news deserts and be helpful in other ways.
The root causes of local journalism’s slow destruction are complex, but can be attributed to two primary factors, according to the report.
The first is that the rise of the internet has disrupted journalism’s historic business model as people change how they consume news media. The second factor is that a few major news aggregation platforms, such as Google and Facebook, have hijacked local news.
The revenue news aggregation platforms take from local news should not be underestimated.
“It’s very difficult to litigate those issues, and it’s almost more expensive to hire attorneys to represent the paper in those instances than it is to just take a pass and do the best you can,” Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington Executive Director Rowland Thompson said. “Individually, it’s a death of a thousand cuts.”
“I believe that it would be helpful, insofar as it would allow local media to take advantage of tax incentives and other funding methods for moving forward, much like the Paycheck Protection Program and the way Senator Cantwell extended the Paycheck Protection Program eligibility for more local news outlets back in December,” Thompson said.
Saving the free press
Frank Blethen, CEO of The Seattle Times Company that owns the Union-Bulletin and sister publication the Yakima Herald-Republic, has been involved in “save the free press” issues for years, even testifying in front of Congress against media consolidation and absentee ownership at one point.
Local newspapers face a two-fold problem, Blethen said.
It started with people creating newspaper chains, Blethen said, and then those chains were sold to “media companies,” and users became another financial pawn, especially once hedge funds started coming.
With each level, there is less journalism, less community service and more taken out of the community, Blethen said.
“One fold has been the consolidation and disinvestment from absentee owners, and the other is the monopolization of digital advertising by Google and Facebook,” he said.
Advertising was once enough to sustain the newspapers, Blethen said, but once companies such as Google and Facebook learned to monopolize the advertising, newspapers were hit twice because these platforms would also use newspapers’ content for no cost in websites like Google Search.
Other countries such as Australia and France have already passed laws or undertaken measures to ensure that companies like Facebook and Google must pay local media or publishers for the content the companies share on their respective platforms.
Local news has also been damaged by hedge fund owners and large corporations who buy the newspapers and cut everything to the bare-bone minimum to turn out a profit, instead of focusing on public service, Blethen said.
“I think it’s unconscionable,” he said. “It not only is a bad business practice to allow big companies and hedge funds to come in to communities no matter what the business is, because the whole goal is to just make as much out of it as you can, and then get rid of it and move on to something else you’re going to destroy, especially with a hedge fund mentality.”
Broad economic impacts
Keith Shipman, the president and CEO of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters, agreed with other supporters of the sustainability act.
“I believe this (the act) is going to be a great benefit to broadcasters across our state, particularly those that have been struggling throughout the pandemic and over the last several years to continue to employ people in their newsrooms with the advancement of competition, particularly that from the high tech companies,” he said.
“Our member stations and broadcasters around the world have been challenged with advertising revenue declines.”
One of the differences between Sen. Cantwell’s version of the bill and Rep. Dan Newhouse’s version of the bill, Shipman said, is that while Newhouse’s version didn’t include broadcast media for the tax credits, Cantwell’s version did.
“One of the things Senator Cantwell has been very focused on is being inclusive of all media, not just print,” Shipman said.
The Washington State Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee released a review that states despite a preference reducing the Business and Occupation tax rate for businesses that print or publish newspapers, the media businesses continue to struggle financially.
Employment at newspapers using the above preference fell by an average of 282 positions per year between 2015 and 2019. Gross revenues for newspaper printers and publishers fell by an average of $27 million per year between 2015 and 2020.
If the act is not passed, the journalism industry would likely face a deeper negative economic impact.
“It would be a disaster if it doesn’t pass,” Blethen said. “We’re going to see literally hundreds of newspapers fail, and go from ghost newspapers to news deserts.”
Interestingly, many Americans may be unaware that local news is struggling at all.
According to a 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center, 71% of U.S. adults believe that local news media is doing well financially. If more local newspapers or broadcasters continue to fail, though, communities may become more aware of local journalism’s struggle to survive.
It’s very dangerous to have news deserts, Cantwell said, and she’s been watching this issue as it relates to a lack of good broadband connectivity.
Cantwell recalled a conversation she had with a hospital director from Mississippi, a state that had suffered from both a loss of local journalism and issues with broadband.
“They have one of the worst COVID outbreaks, even now for the variant, and she was saying, ‘I feel like I’m yelling into the wind. I’m telling everybody all this information, and I feel like I’m yelling into the wind and no one’s listening,’” Cantwell said.
“I kept thinking, I should call her and tell her, ‘You’re right, they’re probably not, because you’ve lost all these newspapers, you have one of the worst broadband connection rates in the country, and you know what, people probably aren’t listening.’”