Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19.
The center is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday at 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for Sept. 20-24
Monday: Meatloaf, vegetable, potatoes, bread, fruit, cookie.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, coleslaw, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potatoes, vegetable, fruit.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Caprese submarine sandwich, fresh vegetables with hummus, fresh fruit with sweet cinnamon dip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.