Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Monday for Labor Day, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for Sept. 7-10:
Tuesday: Lasagna, vegetable, coleslaw, fruit, garlic bread.
Wednesday: Beef stew, vegetable, green salad, roll, cake.
Thursday: Chicken fried beef steak, potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Chicken pasta salad with garlic and herbs, vegetables with ranch dip, fresh fruit, cookie.