Senior Center Updates

A drive-up window is under construction on the north side of the Walla Walla Senior Center.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Monday for Labor Day, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave.

The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.

See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.

Walla Walla menus for Sept.7-Sept. 10:

Tuesday: Lasagna, vegetable, coleslaw, fruit, garlic bread.

Wednesday: Beef stew, vegetable, green salad, roll, cake.

Thursday: Chicken fried beef steak, potatoes, vegetable, roll, fruit, cookie.

Friday: Chicken pasta salad with garlic and herbs, vegetables with ranch dip, fresh fruit, cookie.

 

