Walla Walla
Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for July 19-23:
Monday: Roast beef, vegetable, potatoes, fruit, bread, cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Barbecued pork sliders, coleslaw, sweet potato tots, vegetable, fruit.
Friday: Chicken Waldorf salad sandwich, red skin potato salad, fresh veggies with hummus dip, fresh fruit.