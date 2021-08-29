Senior Center Updates

A drive-up window is under construction on the north side of the Walla Walla Senior Center.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Friday this week, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.

When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave.

The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.

See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.

Walla Walla menus for Aug. 30-Sept. 2:

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with onions and peppers on rice, vegetable, fruit, bread.

Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings, vegetable, coleslaw, juice, brownie.

Wednesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, juice, cake.

Thursday: Roast beef, potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.

Friday: Closed

 

