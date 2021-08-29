Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Friday this week, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from 11 a.m.- noon, Monday-Friday, at 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for Aug. 30-Sept. 2:
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with onions and peppers on rice, vegetable, fruit, bread.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings, vegetable, coleslaw, juice, brownie.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, juice, cake.
Thursday: Roast beef, potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Closed