Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center is still doing drive-through pick-up of free, to-go, hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older.
When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served from the drive-thru window between 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 720 Sprague Ave.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
Walla Walla menus for Aug. 2-6:
Monday: Tuna casserole, vegetable, potato salad, roll, fruit.
Tuesday: Lasagna, coleslaw, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, vegetable, mashed potatoes, bread, juice, cake.
Thursday: Beef hot dogs, vegetable, baked beans, fruit, cookie.
Friday: Chef’s salad, roll, fresh fruit, poke cake.