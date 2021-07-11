Senior Center Updates

A drive-up window is under construction on the north side of the Walla Walla Senior Center.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague Ave., is closed due to COVID-19.

However, the center is still doing drive-through pickup of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, please stay in your car. Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday in the parking lot by the kitchen loading dock facing Malcolm Street.

The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.

See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.

Walla Walla menus for July 12-16:

Monday: Grilled chicken patty with bun, lettuce, tomato, and onion; vegetable, potatoes, fruit.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, vegetable, potatoes, bread, fruit

Friday: Closed.

Seniors of the Blue Mountains, Walla Walla Valley

Noon, 209 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater, $5, 541-452-1659

No lunches until further notice.

 

