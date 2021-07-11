Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague Ave., is closed due to COVID-19.
However, the center is still doing drive-through pickup of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, please stay in your car. Meals are served from 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday in the parking lot by the kitchen loading dock facing Malcolm Street.
The cost is $7 for out-of-state residents and people under age 60.
See ubne.ws/2HQoYRm for more information.
Walla Walla menus for July 12-16:
Monday: Grilled chicken patty with bun, lettuce, tomato, and onion; vegetable, potatoes, fruit.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, vegetable, bread, fruit, cookie.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, vegetable, potatoes, bread, fruit
Friday: Closed.
Seniors of the Blue Mountains, Walla Walla Valley
Noon, 209 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater, $5, 541-452-1659
No lunches until further notice.