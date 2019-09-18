Registration is now open for this year’s “Industry Day” seminar offered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The event will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W, Rose St., Walla Walla,

There is no charge to participate, but registration is required due to limited seating. People can register online at bit.ly/2kjq3X5.

In a release, Corps officials said the seminar is a “must-attend” event for companies looking to partner with the Walla Walla District office for construction, engineering, service and supply needs.

The seminar will include briefings by district staff and others plus round-table discussions and information about upcoming contracting opportunities.