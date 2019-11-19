DAYTON — A semi-tractor trailer driver allegedly fell asleep Monday afternoon, crashing into nine parked cars, including eight in a used car lot on the east end of town.
Mark J. Diefenderfer, 55, of Post Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2020 Freightliner at 2:10 p.m. on Main Street in Dayton near the Fourth Street intersection when he apparently fell asleep, struck a parked vehicle, a stop sign, and six vehicles in Goff's Used Cars parking lot, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
The semi was totaled and towed from the scene, and Diefenderfer was taken to Dayton General Hospital for injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the release stated. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
He was cited for second-degree negligent driving. Drugs or alcohol didn't appear to be a factor, according to the release.
Three of the parked cars also were towed from the scene, while the others remained.
No one else was injured, the release stated.