A second inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary has died after testing positive for COVID-19, state Department of Corrections officials announce Friday.
The prisoner, who was not named in the release, died on New Year's Eve at a "local health care facility," according to the release.
The first Penitentiary resident to die from COVID-19-related causes was 62-year-old Michael Cornethan, serving a life sentence for murder in King County in 1983. He died in November, officials said.
Thursday's death was the seventh incarcerated person in the state Department of Corrections system to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, 803 men housed at the state prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials reported 82 cases as “active."
Also this week the DOC released information about its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
At the forefront will be Coyote Ridge Corrections Center, where the largest outbreak began in 2020. Staff at that center’s long-term care wing will receive vaccines first.
According to the release, DOC received a “limited” amount of vaccines, and it will take “several weeks” for this first round of inoculation before Phase 1b starts.
Washington State Penitentiary staff continues to place residents in certain living units on quarantine in an effort to limit transmission among the incarcerated population, according to the DOC. All staff at the facility are tested weekly, the release stated.