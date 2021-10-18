The Walla Walla Police Department will hold its second open-to-the-public edition of its Bridging the Gap class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
The program aims to better inform the public on what the police department does and why, according to a release from the department.
The class is at fire station at 2251 South Howard St. While the class is free, it is limited to 25 people and prior registration is required at ubne.ws/wwpdclass.
The department will also present the class privately to businesses, clubs and organizations that would like to attend.
For more information, contact WWPD Sergeant Gunner Fulmer at 509-524-4634.
