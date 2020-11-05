A second person has been arrested in connection with a three-vehicle crash that killed a Milton-Freewater resident last week.
Charles W. Falconer, 38, was arrested Thursday afternoon for investigation of first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, said Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
Falconer was en route to the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton at the 2:30 p.m. time of the announcement.
Falconer’s passenger, Christy R. Breeding, 52, was ejected from the vehicle in the 2:53 p.m. crash one week ago. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the initial report, Christopher S. Avlonitis was behind the wheel of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala reportedly chasing Falconer’s 1994 Honda north on North Columbia Street when Falconer approached the stoplight south of Safeway where a third vehicle was stopped at a red light.
Avlonitis’ car struck Falconer’s, which then ran into the stopped 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Yesenia Florez-Diaz of Walla Walla.
The impact caused Breeding to be ejected.
Florez-Diaz, 29, and Falconer were both taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Avlonitis was was arrested for investigation of first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment and booked Friday into Umatilla County Jail, where he remains on $315,000 bail.
Since then, Boedigheimer said in the announcement, the Oregon State Police conducted a crash reconstruction. That report and analysis is pending. No other details will be released yet, Boedigheimer said.
According to the initial report, Falconer had addresses in both Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater, though the latest announcement identifies him as a resident of Idaho.